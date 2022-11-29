Read full article on original website
kdlg.org
Day 2: Notes from the Bristol Bay Board of Fish meeting
The 2022 Board of Fish Bristol Bay meeting is underway from Nov. 29 - Dec. 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. KDLG's Izzy Ross is at the meeting. Here are her notes. Find proposals, changes and department reports on the board's website by clicking here. Stream live audio...
alaskasnewssource.com
Environmental Protection Agency request may end plans for Pebble Mine project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency has taken a major step in preventing the development of mines in the Bristol Bay watershed today, issuing a recommended determination that may put a stop to the Pebble Partnership’s plans for the region. The recommendation follows...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bridge Builders of Anchorage hosting Diversity Festival Saturday
James Johnson is an award-winning Tlingit artist and carver who is taking Tlingit art to places it’s never been before, all while embracing his heritage. Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM AKST. If you have yet to...
alaskalandmine.com
Halt Holtan Hills!
The housing crisis is at the doorstep of every American town and city, big or small. Alaska and the Municipality of Anchorage are no exception. People who a decade or two could have purchased homes now find homeownership far out of reach. Here in Girdwood, the crisis is especially severe. Hundreds of people who work at our businesses, including many who work at the resort, have zero options for housing within the community. Some are sleeping in tents, couch surfing, or living in their vehicles.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘They experienced the horrible animosity that this created’: New group looks to get rid of ranked-choice voting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Art Mathias speaks, he commands a stage with the confidence earned after years of public speaking. In 1997, Mathias was in a snowmachine wreck that caused ongoing pain in his shoulder and other injuries. He says he was told he had two years until he’d die, but that through forgiveness, faith and overcoming fear he was able to fully recover. His story has led to countless interviews, web videos as well as guest speaker invitations.
alaskafish.news
Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!
Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage shouldn’t close schools to score political points
The main reason for the Anchorage School District’s plan to close six elementary schools is not because it saves the district money. In fact, consolidating schools will actually reduce state funding and eventually cost the district in lost revenue. Instead, the reason is because the district is trying to...
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
akbizmag.com
Planned Tower for ANC Airport Would Be Alaska’s Tallest Building
A rendering of the new air traffic control tower for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The ConocoPhillips Alaska Building’s days as Alaska’s tallest inhabited structure are numbered. A new control tower planned for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) will surpass its height, rising to more than 300 feet, twice as tall as the existing airport tower.
Alaska election certification is Tuesday, but questions remain in a Wasilla House district that judge has frozen
The Alaska Division of Elections is set to certify the Nov. 8 election on Tuesday. Barring challenges for recounts, that’s the final word about who won in all races — except one unusual race, in which the winner prevailed by over 50%. The State Review Board, made up...
pct.edu
Students continue to unpack benefits from service trip to Alaska
For some travel experiences, the excitement ends when the travelers return home, but for a Pennsylvania College of Technology group, the benefits from a service-learning trip to Alaska are still being unpacked. The contingent from Penn College’s human services & restorative justice major partnered with YWCA Alaska to host “Through...
akbizmag.com
Glittery Gala Honors Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Gold Pan Award Winners
The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce held its Gold Pan Awards ceremony on November 18, 2022. The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce’s 65th Annual Gold Pan Awards was its largest yet. More than 400 attendees from member businesses sipped champagne at the event, branded as the “Met Gala: Art of Our Community.” The ceremony saw five organizations and two individuals recognized by the Chamber.
alaskapublic.org
Voter approval of Alaska judges is hitting an all-time low, and justice system experts aren’t sure why
Most Alaskan voters, like Teresa Cortes of South Anchorage, weigh in on judicial retention votes. “Oh yeah, I don’t know any of the judges,” she said. “So normally, I vote yes on all of them – unless there’s one that stands out that I, you know, heard bad things from. Then I don’t vote.”
Anchorage School District closures: District and parents should take a close look at the test scores
The Anchorage School District is trying to fill its self-inflicted $68 million budget hole by “closing” six neighborhood schools. But only one school will be closed. Five of the schools will be actually “repurposed” for other functions; two will be used to house enlarged pre-K programs.
ktoo.org
Alaska Energy Authority invests $4.9M in state’s largest solar farm
Residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will get a lot more power from the sun next summer. That’s when construction is expected to finish in Houston on what will be the state’s largest solar farm, projected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes. The state-owned Alaska Energy Authority...
alaskasnewssource.com
2023 Iditarod sees second-lowest number of entries in race history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four veteran mushers beat the November 30 midnight deadline at the last second, but the field of 34 mushers who have signed up for the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is still among the smallest in race history. “I think that has to do with...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District investigating series of school break-ins
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said at least five schools have been broken into since the start of the school year, including one elementary school that has been hit three times. District Spokesperson Lisa Miller said the thefts involve cash gift cards, and computer equipment. They’ve been...
alaskasnewssource.com
Vietnam veteran lands the trophy elk he’s been after for 26 years
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Never underestimate the kindness of strangers, which is something Carl White now knows all too well. The Vietnam veteran was surprised to be the recipient of a donated hunt at the Northern Lights Elk Ranch of Alaska last month, giving him a unique opportunity to bag that bull elk he’s been after for 26 years.
alaskapublic.org
‘I watched it rapidly turn into absolute chaos’: Inside the deepening dysfunction at North Star psychiatric hospital
Nick Petito saw a lot in the six months he worked at North Star hospital in Anchorage. Petito wasn’t a therapist. He wasn’t a social worker. He was the maintenance manager, charged with fixing what was physically broken at Alaska’s only psychiatric hospital for children. It was...
