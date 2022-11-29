The housing crisis is at the doorstep of every American town and city, big or small. Alaska and the Municipality of Anchorage are no exception. People who a decade or two could have purchased homes now find homeownership far out of reach. Here in Girdwood, the crisis is especially severe. Hundreds of people who work at our businesses, including many who work at the resort, have zero options for housing within the community. Some are sleeping in tents, couch surfing, or living in their vehicles.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO