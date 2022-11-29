ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Sergio Garcia calls out PGA Tour commissioner in a counter to Tiger’s and Rory’s comments

Even before joining LIV Golf in June as part of the first wave of players to commit to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit, Sergio Garcia did nothing to hide his feelings of contempt toward the PGA Tour. There was the scene at the Wells Fargo Championship in May where frustration with a rules official led to an outburst caught by a TV camera: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.” And rather than wait for a suspension from the tour when he played in the inaugural LIV event in London, Garcia pre-emptively resigned his PGA Tour membership.
InsideHook

Tiger Woods Doesn’t Think PGA Tour Owes Phil Mickelson an Apology

During a wide-ranging press conference at Albany in the Bahamas ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods was asked if Phil Mickelson deserved an apology from the PGA Tour after his criticism of the golf circuit’s “obnoxious greed” was followed by purse increases and other large-scale changes.
SkySports

Tiger Woods praises Rory McIlroy for role in PGA Tour conflict with LIV Golf

Tiger Woods says Rory McIlroy has proven himself to be a "true leader" amid golf's ongoing civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. McIlroy, who is the chairman of the PGA Tour's player advisory council, has repeatedly spoken candidly amid the ongoing controversy caused by the emergence of the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV circuit.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star will miss close friend's wedding... all thanks to Tiger Woods

Sepp Straka had a bumper couple of days lined up before playing with Brian Harman at the QBE Shootout next week which included a day of celebration and a day of sport. Tomorrow, Straka was booked into his friend and fellow PGA Tour winner J.T. Poston's wedding at Sea Island in Georgia, the same area that hosted the RSM Classic.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future. Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024. Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:. "I think right...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy host another EMERGENCY LIV Golf meeting

Tiger Woods hosted another emergency LIV Golf meeting with Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and all 20 players competing in this week's Hero World Challenge on Tuesday evening at Albany, Bahamas, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. Woods was forced out of his own tournament earlier this week...
Golf Digest

This major champion sees the PGA Tour-LIV Golf dispute differently

MELBOURNE, Australia — Adam Scott and several of his countrymen competing at this week's Australian Open were asked what they made of recent comments from Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods that LIV Golf’s chief executive (and fellow Aussie) Greg Norman "needs to go" before LIV and the PGA Tour can ever come together. But Scott, a former World No. 1, answered the question with one of his own: Why do they need to come together?
The Spun

LIV Golf Announces Significant Schedule News

After a successful first season on the global stage, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is making a big schedule change for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced that it is adding events in three more countries as part of its new 14-game schedule in 2023. Mexico, Singapore and Spain will all feature LIV Golf at some of their most storied golf courses.
Golf Digest

Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger

The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration

Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Golf Digest

Hall of Famer Nick Faldo: My 'hammer' test will quickly reveal if you have a good golf grip

There are few pros who know more about the golf swing than Nick Faldo. His story has become legendary: A rising young talent whose golf swing kept failing him under pressure, the Englishman paired with David Leadbetter, overhauled his action and returned from a three-year winless streak as one of the most fearsome pressure players in golf.
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods gave some lucky guy a putting lesson and now he can't miss

Golf fans were saddened devastated to learn Tiger Woods wouldn't play in this week's Hero World Challenge, but the 15-time major champ is still fulfilling his job as host in the Bahamas. And apparently, he's taking those duties very seriously. On the eve of the tournament, a video of Woods...
Golf Digest

The ‘important’ key to Phil Mickelson’s signature flop shot, revealed

Phil Mickelson has been hitting his signature flop shots for decades, much to the delight of golf fans. Back in 1999, a then-29 year-old Mickelson dedicated three pages in Golf Digest to explaining exactly how he hits it, complete with an entire sequence of the shot (for those interested, you can read the full article in its original form right here).

