Golf Channel
'He can't walk any faster': Jon Rahm details being on the clock with Tiger Woods Sunday at Masters
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods has delicately made his way around Albany this week with a focus on hosting the Hero World Challenge after a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot led him to withdraw from the competition. The late WD put the 46-year-old’s season in perspective.
Golf Digest
Sergio Garcia calls out PGA Tour commissioner in a counter to Tiger’s and Rory’s comments
Even before joining LIV Golf in June as part of the first wave of players to commit to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit, Sergio Garcia did nothing to hide his feelings of contempt toward the PGA Tour. There was the scene at the Wells Fargo Championship in May where frustration with a rules official led to an outburst caught by a TV camera: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.” And rather than wait for a suspension from the tour when he played in the inaugural LIV event in London, Garcia pre-emptively resigned his PGA Tour membership.
Tiger Woods Doesn’t Think PGA Tour Owes Phil Mickelson an Apology
During a wide-ranging press conference at Albany in the Bahamas ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods was asked if Phil Mickelson deserved an apology from the PGA Tour after his criticism of the golf circuit’s “obnoxious greed” was followed by purse increases and other large-scale changes.
SkySports
Tiger Woods praises Rory McIlroy for role in PGA Tour conflict with LIV Golf
Tiger Woods says Rory McIlroy has proven himself to be a "true leader" amid golf's ongoing civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. McIlroy, who is the chairman of the PGA Tour's player advisory council, has repeatedly spoken candidly amid the ongoing controversy caused by the emergence of the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV circuit.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will miss close friend's wedding... all thanks to Tiger Woods
Sepp Straka had a bumper couple of days lined up before playing with Brian Harman at the QBE Shootout next week which included a day of celebration and a day of sport. Tomorrow, Straka was booked into his friend and fellow PGA Tour winner J.T. Poston's wedding at Sea Island in Georgia, the same area that hosted the RSM Classic.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy host another EMERGENCY LIV Golf meeting
Tiger Woods hosted another emergency LIV Golf meeting with Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and all 20 players competing in this week's Hero World Challenge on Tuesday evening at Albany, Bahamas, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. Woods was forced out of his own tournament earlier this week...
Golf Digest
This major champion sees the PGA Tour-LIV Golf dispute differently
MELBOURNE, Australia — Adam Scott and several of his countrymen competing at this week's Australian Open were asked what they made of recent comments from Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods that LIV Golf’s chief executive (and fellow Aussie) Greg Norman "needs to go" before LIV and the PGA Tour can ever come together. But Scott, a former World No. 1, answered the question with one of his own: Why do they need to come together?
LIV Golf Announces Significant Schedule News
After a successful first season on the global stage, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is making a big schedule change for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced that it is adding events in three more countries as part of its new 14-game schedule in 2023. Mexico, Singapore and Spain will all feature LIV Golf at some of their most storied golf courses.
Golf Digest
Eddie Pepperell puts an end to a ridiculous Tiger Woods debate with hilarious self dagger
The debate over whether Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time is nothing new. Both obviously have strong cases—and support from fans whose decision typically splits based on how old they were when Woods arrived on the scene. But a new debate started this week pitting Tiger against . . . the Shark?
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas waited one year for the perfect roast of Jordan Spieth at the Hero World Challenge
This time last year was a much simpler time in professional golf. No LIV drama, no OWGR bashing, no uncertainty of what was to come in the future. Pre-LIV, the worst thing a player could do was commit a rules infraction, like, say, I don't know, teeing off from the wrong tee box.
Golf Digest
Hall of Famer Nick Faldo: My 'hammer' test will quickly reveal if you have a good golf grip
There are few pros who know more about the golf swing than Nick Faldo. His story has become legendary: A rising young talent whose golf swing kept failing him under pressure, the Englishman paired with David Leadbetter, overhauled his action and returned from a three-year winless streak as one of the most fearsome pressure players in golf.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods gave some lucky guy a putting lesson and now he can't miss
Golf fans were saddened devastated to learn Tiger Woods wouldn't play in this week's Hero World Challenge, but the 15-time major champ is still fulfilling his job as host in the Bahamas. And apparently, he's taking those duties very seriously. On the eve of the tournament, a video of Woods...
Tiger Woods Admits He's Close to Retirement: 'Physically, That's All I Can Do'
Tiger Woods may be joining the retirement club soon. The golf legend spoke with reporters ahead of this weekend's Hero World Challenge tournament, where he's decided to limit his participation to just hosting duties following a bout of plantar fasciitis. "The goal is to play just the major championships and...
SkySports
DP World Tour: Thriston Lawrence leads South African Open Championship as Tom McKibbin makes ace
Lawrence, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour last season, birdied four of his last six holes on his way to an eight-under 64 at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate near Johannesburg. The world No 90 saw a birdie at the second cancelled out by a bogey at...
Can’t Hit Your Fairway Woods? Then You Should Consider These Three Models
Fairway woods are some of the hardest clubs to hit well. Here are three forgiving models to improve your game
Golf Digest
The ‘important’ key to Phil Mickelson’s signature flop shot, revealed
Phil Mickelson has been hitting his signature flop shots for decades, much to the delight of golf fans. Back in 1999, a then-29 year-old Mickelson dedicated three pages in Golf Digest to explaining exactly how he hits it, complete with an entire sequence of the shot (for those interested, you can read the full article in its original form right here).
SkySports
PGA Tour talking points: Tony Finau continues his winning streak and Adam Svensson enjoys success
The 33-year-old continued his winning ways last month at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, steamrolling the competition to secure a four-shot victory. It was his fourth PGA Tour victory over his last 30 starts after winning just once in his first 185 tournaments. "This is definitely the most all parts...
