thegolfnewsnet.com
When should golfers move to the senior tees?
As golfers age, they start to lose distance on every shot. That's just how aging works. The muscles aren't as strong, and the body just does not work the way it did in the younger years. The good news is that golfers have an opportunity to play golf courses at...
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: Why modern irons don’t make sense to me
One of the things that really bothers me about most of the newer iron models that are introduced is the continued strengthening of the lofts — I just don’t see how this is really going to help many golfers. The introduction of driver and hybrid technologies into the irons – thinner faster faces, tungsten inserts and filling the heads with some kind of polymer material – is all with the goal of producing higher ball flight with lower spin. But is that what you really want?
Can’t Hit Your Fairway Woods? Then You Should Consider These Three Models
Fairway woods are some of the hardest clubs to hit well. Here are three forgiving models to improve your game
LIV Golf Announces Significant Schedule News
After a successful first season on the global stage, the LIV Golf Invitational Series is making a big schedule change for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced that it is adding events in three more countries as part of its new 14-game schedule in 2023. Mexico, Singapore and Spain will all feature LIV Golf at some of their most storied golf courses.
Golf.com
Should you fill your divot…or replace it? A superintendent explains what to do
In golf, most of our decision-making happens before the shot, but we also face choices after we swing. Like: whether to fill or replace our divot. Terry Buchen is the former superintendent at Riviera and a longtime member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America who remains active in the industry as a consultant.
Look: NASCAR Driver's New Motorhome Is Going Viral
Kyle Larson makes a living behind the wheel, and his family can also live comfortably on the road. Newell Coach Corp, a luxury motorhome company, congratulated Larson and his wife, Katelyn, on a recent purchase. "The interior features cool, modern design elements in addition to being one of our first...
Steph Curry Quietly Sold Bay Area Mansion for $31.2M
Before playing a key role in winning his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, Steph Curry quietly sold off his mansion in the United States’ wealthiest zip code. Recent reports reveal that Curry sold his residence in the Bay Area suburb of Atherton last fall for $31.2 million — only slightly more than the $31 million he bought it for in 2019, which, at the time, was the most expensive sale in the Bay Area that year.
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
Golf Channel
'He can't walk any faster': Jon Rahm details being on the clock with Tiger Woods Sunday at Masters
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods has delicately made his way around Albany this week with a focus on hosting the Hero World Challenge after a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot led him to withdraw from the competition. The late WD put the 46-year-old’s season in perspective.
Adam Scott's phone went off at his Australian Open press conference and revealed a familiar ring tone
It’s safe to say Adam Scott hasn’t forgotten about his victory at the Masters in 2013. Look no further than when his phone went off during a pre-tournament press conference Wednesday morning in Australia. Scott was gathered with members of the media ahead of the 2022 ISPS Handa...
Sports Business Journal
Entrepreneur Phyllis Newhouse eyes NASCAR ownership
Entrepreneur PHYLLIS NEWHOUSE is looking at getting into NASCAR as a team owner, a move that would make her among the first Black women investors in the history of the sport. Newhouse, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran with a notable background in the cybersecurity industry, has been in talks with big and small teams in NASCAR for months, as well as other stakeholders like the sanctioning body itself and track owners, according to people familiar with the matter. Newhouse's interest in starting a NASCAR team had not been previously reported. She's conducted due diligence to look at investing into the bigger teams in NASCAR's Cup Series or buying a charter from smaller teams to start her own new outfit. Up to now she has yet to find a suitable deal, but Newhouse confirmed to SBJ in an email that she is exploring this and remains interested in the possibility. Newhouse is the founder of cybersecurity company Xtreme Solutions and became the only Black woman CEO of an SPAC, Athena, listed on the N.Y. Stock Exchange in 2020. She also has a non-profit called ShoulderUp that is aimed at empowering women in business.
racer.com
Racing on TV, December 3-4
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy host another EMERGENCY LIV Golf meeting
Tiger Woods hosted another emergency LIV Golf meeting with Rory McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and all 20 players competing in this week's Hero World Challenge on Tuesday evening at Albany, Bahamas, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. Woods was forced out of his own tournament earlier this week...
WATCH: Lightning Quick Bobcat Sneaks Up, Snags Rabbit From Golf Course Putting Green
In this video posted to Instagram, a bobcat lies in wait on a putting green and then pounces on a rabbit, eventually running away in the woods with its prize. Some golfers filmed the clip from the other side of the green. It starts off with the bobcat lying on the green, slowly stalking forward as it eyes its prey. Its tail flutters and it moves its head forward before eventually pouncing into action. Multiple rabbits spread out in all directions, and the bobcat latches onto a target and chases it.
racer.com
SPEED SPORT launches SPEED SPORT 1
SPEED SPORT, one of America’s oldest motorsport media brands, has partnered with the television network development group Obsession Media, and a consortium of motorsports and television executives who have more than 100 years of collective experience to launch SPEED SPORT 1. With plans to deliver over 400 live events...
3 Wood Vs 3 Hybrid: What’s The Difference?
Matthew Moore explains the key differences between these woods and the performance benefits you can expect from each club
Golf.com
With Justin Thomas’ input, Titleist pursuing the ‘perfect’ iron design
Before last year, Justin Thomas’ Titleist 620 MB irons went through an extensive process before they ever landed in his hands. Like many players on the PGA Tour, Thomas plays a set of traditional muscleback blades with very little offset. For those who’ve never heard the term “offset,” it...
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas waited one year for the perfect roast of Jordan Spieth at the Hero World Challenge
This time last year was a much simpler time in professional golf. No LIV drama, no OWGR bashing, no uncertainty of what was to come in the future. Pre-LIV, the worst thing a player could do was commit a rules infraction, like, say, I don't know, teeing off from the wrong tee box.
Golf.com
How an umbrella can help you hit the perfect bunker shot
Bunker shots are not easy. Even for the the best players in the world, sand traps represent a formidable hazard guarding the greens. For some context, in 2022, the PGA Tour average for up-and-down percentage from the sand was just 51 percent. That’s right, the best players in the world only save par from the sand about half the time.
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac whips off top and does Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUU celebration
Paige Spiranac has well and truly caught World Cup fever following the United States' impressive performance in qualifying for the knockout stages of soccer football's greatest cup competition. Spiranac, who has more Instagram followers than any other golfer on the planet including Tiger Woods (3 million), joined up with PointsBet...
