ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Plain Talk

Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Portugal at Uruguay

By Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tHcN_0jRE6lUR00

Nov 28, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; General view of game action between Portugal and .Uruguay during the second half of the group stage match in the 2022 World Cup at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy