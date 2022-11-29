Read full article on original website
Does My Wichita Falls Neighborhood Have the Best Christmas Lights Display?
One house in my neighborhood goes ALL out with a display and I want to see if you can beat it. So we have a contest going on right now called 'Light Up The Falls', where you can win some money just by showing off your Christmas lights. You have until December 16th to submit those photos on our app. Now my coworkers were asking, do you know anybody that goes all out like Clark Griswald with the lights?
Kiowa Casino to host Cash for Toys Drive
Devol, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino will host its annual Cash for Toys Drive beginning Monday, Dec. 05 through Friday, Dec 09. According to the release, participants are asked to give $10 or more cash for Freeplay rewards. All proceeds will go to child advocacy groups. From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., during the promotion, […]
Going to Denton to Support the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Friday? Check Out This Burger Place While You’re There
We have a BIG high school football game on Friday and if you're planning on making the trip and want some food. I recommend this place. Congratulations to Wichita Falls Coyotes on advancing into another round in the playoffs. Their next game is Friday night in Denton at CH Collin Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. As someone who is a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have no respect for ANY team that calls themselves the Eagles (Sorry Holiday).
UPDATE: WFFD battles blaze on city’s east side
Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire late Thursday. UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:15 a.m. According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, the house in the 1400 block of Mitchell Street was vacant and unsecured. The house was valued at $12,902 and was heavily damaged during the fire. […]
WFAFB announces mobile pantry holiday schedule
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has announced which distributions of their mobile pantry will be affected by the holidays this December.
Couple on Quest to Eat at Every Texas Roadhouse in the Country
This is some serious love for Texas Roadhouse. Not that I don’t love Texas Roadhouse. It’s easily the best steakhouse chain I’ve ever eaten at. While I lean toward the great local steakhouses we have here in the Lone Star State, I’m always down for Texas Roadhouse.
kswo.com
Lawton Public Library prepares for upcoming events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has many events happening this month, ranging from activities for children and adults. 7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Library for the Lawton Public Library, about their upcoming events for the month of December. From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m....
Ruben’s House of Classic to host toy drive
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tis the season to give and enjoy a nice paint job on a ’66 Impala at Ruben’s House of Classics’ toy drive. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers are asking people to bring new unwrapped toys. People can also enjoy the […]
The Story Behind ‘Dub the Coyote’ the Weirdest Wichita Falls Meme
With the Wichita Falls Coyotes playoff game tonight, let's talk about the weird meme that has been shared MANY times this season. If you're looking for a great Twitter follow in Wichita Falls, check out @its_just_chris. Chris has been calling the Coyote football games for years now and he also loves to share a good meme. He started sharing a photo this season of a weird ass drawing after Coyote's wins.
Repeat Wichita Falls forger sentenced to prison
A repeat forger Wichita Falls police have warned area merchants to watch for has pleaded to six more charges of forgery and theft.
Missing man found safe
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man that was reported missing from a rehab center after he walked away has been found. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department Facebook Page, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike has been found and is safe. On Thursday, WFPD posted that Howard walked away from Advanced Rehab on Kemp Blvd.
Christmas Comes Early for Wichita Falls man suffering from nerve damage
A Wichita Falls father of three is on the road to recovery after the battle of his life took away what he loves doing.
UPDATE: Missing man found safe, WFPD says
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 7:25 a.m. The Wichita Falls Police Department said the missing man was found and “is safe”. According to a Facebook post shared by the WFPD, Terry “Mike” Howard was found safe Thursday, December 1, before 10 p.m. The WFPD thanked the community for their help in finding Howard. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) […]
Denton, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kswo.com
The search for 84-year-old Margie Pickens continues
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of an 84-year-old woman missing since June said the search for their loved one is still on. There were numerous search parties for Margie Pickens over the summer, and her family said they will continue to search for her. Her sister Marilyn Morgan said...
kswo.com
Classic Lawton Chevrolet donates $120,000 to local non-profits
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Classic Lawton Chevrolet has been busy raising a large amount of money for the community this holiday season. On Tuesday, officials announced their 2022 charity golf tournament raised $120,000. The tournament was held last month, and on Tuesday the proceeds were split between six local non-profits.
kswo.com
First meeting for families on OK Human Services DDS waitlist to be held in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has chosen Lawton to be the first place for their regional meetings with families who are moving off the Developmental Disability Services (DDS) waitlist. During the summer, Oklahoma Human Services began processing application from over 5,100 Oklahomans Oklahomans as part...
olneyenterprise.com
Interview: Olney Police evidence consultant John Vasquez
Three days a week, John Vasquez conducts a real-life version of “CSI: Olney” in the evidence room in the Olney Police Department, making sure that officers have properly processed and tracked evidence collected at the city’s crime scenes. Mr. Vasquez, a consultant and four-time president of the...
WFPD warns community of scam
The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning residents of a scam. On November 29, 2022, the WFPD posted to its Facebook page that someone was calling residents asking to raise money on behalf of the police department for the Shamrock's Foundation Day of Giving.
Wichita Falls Police seek help finding missing man
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD is asking for your help locating a man that walked away from Advanced Rehab Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.According to a Facebook post from the police department, Terry Howard, 68, AKA Mike, walked away from 4810 Kemp earlier today. He is described as 5’09” and weighing 208 lbs. He suffers from […]
