Read full article on original website
Related
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Benzinga
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
Benzinga
Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits
Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Benzinga
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Benzinga
FTX Japan: Work Is Underway To Enable Withdrawal Of Client Funds
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX will allow its Japan subsidiary to resume withdrawals for its clients. Users of the defunct FTX Japan may be among the exchange’s first customers to receive their funds. Withdrawal services were initially halted on Nov. 8. Controls, security audits, reconciliations, and reviews are all included...
Benzinga
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
Benzinga
Victoria's Secret Clocks 9% Sales Decline In Q3, Misses Street View By A Whisker
Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 9% year-on-year to $1.318 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.32 billion. Comparable sales decreased 11% for Stores and Direct. Gross profit fell 19% to $457.4 million, with a margin of 34.7%. Operating margin was 3.2%, and...
Benzinga
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
What To Know About Evercore ISI Group's Downgrade of Hain Celestial Group
Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating of Hain Celestial Group HAIN to In-Line with a price target of $24.00, changing its price target from $30.00 to $24.00. Shares of Hain Celestial Group are trading down 0.53% over the last 24 hours, at $18.64 per share. A move to $24.00 would...
Benzinga
300M Dogecoin Whale Transfer Triggers Price Jump — Elon Musk Behind The Pump?
Nearly 300 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD worth $30 million have been moved from the wallets of the largest Dogecoin whale, according to a popular on-chain data provider. What Happened: On Monday, Lookonchain posted a tweet about market makers and whales and their impact on cryptocurrency prices. The post said that market makers and whales always move ahead of price increases.
Benzinga
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
Benzinga
Alibaba, Nio Soar Over 7%: Powell's Speech Fires Up Hang Seng After Strong Wall Street Close
Hong Kong stocks soared on Thursday with the benchmark Hang Seng opening 2.47% higher following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech that indicated the central bank may slow the pace of rate hikes as soon as December. EV stocks surged, with Xpeng shares rising over 21%, playing catch-up with its U.S. stock movement from the day before. Nio shares rose over 13% while Li Auto shares soared over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba and Baidu stocks rose over 7%.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters TRI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Thomson Reuters. The company has an average price target of $115.25 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $108.00.
Benzinga
Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares NUGT gapped up 3% to start Wednesday’s trading session and after some early session volatility, the ETF surged an additional 3% from the open due to bullish price action across the gold sector. The climb higher was in tandem with the...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Terra Luna Classic's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price rose 10.1% to $0.00018. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $0.00016 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18. The chart...
Benzinga
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests
On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
Benzinga
Smartsheet And Asana's Contrasting Q4 Forecast Amid Macro Headwinds Surprises Analyst
KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino reiterated an Overweight rating on Smartsheet Inc SMAR with a $46 price target. Celino maintained a Sectorweight rating on Asana, Inc ASAN. The analyst sees fair value at $16 based on 5x FY24E EV/revenue. Work management peers Smartsheet and Asana reported starkly different Q3 results. SMAR...
Benzinga
1,979 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,979.64 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,542,847, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,284.50), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga
Intel's Debt Overview
Shares of Intel Inc. INTC decreased by 4.12% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Intel has.
Benzinga
Ford Registers 7.8% Drop In November US Sales; EVs Jump 103%
Ford Motor Company F reported a 7.8% decline in U.S. sales for the month of November to 146,364 units. Retail sales fell 15.8%. However, Ford EV sales jumped 102.6% Y/Y to 6,255 vehicles. The result has made Ford America's second best-selling brand and manufacturer of electric vehicles behind Tesla, Inc....
Comments / 0