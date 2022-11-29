Read full article on original website
Wagner man charged after faxing threats to Gov. Noem, circuit court judge
Dec. 1—WAGNER, S.D. — A Wagner man was charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and a First Circuit Court magistrate judge. Jason Shields, 38, was arrested and charged in October after he allegedly threatened the life of both Noem and Judge Donna Bucher.
Wagner man threatens to kill Gov. Kristi Noem and circuit court judge, court documents say
A Wagner man was arrested in October after he sent a message via fax to a local television station, threatening to kill Gov. Kristi Noem, according to court documents. The man also emailed a circuit court judge and threatened her life. Jason Shields, 40, was indicted on Nov. 17 in...
Mitchell man sentenced to five years in prison for 'disturbing' stabbing of disabled victim
Nov. 30—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who stabbed a disabled victim was sentenced to serve time in prison for the incident that state prosecutors called a "disturbing act of violence." Joshua Juhnke, 29, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve five years in prison for aggravated assault with a...
