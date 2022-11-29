ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagner man charged after faxing threats to Gov. Noem, circuit court judge

Dec. 1—WAGNER, S.D. — A Wagner man was charged after allegedly sending threatening emails to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and a First Circuit Court magistrate judge. Jason Shields, 38, was arrested and charged in October after he allegedly threatened the life of both Noem and Judge Donna Bucher.
