This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Who Will Be Virginia's Starting Quarterback in 2023?
Breaking down the candidates to succeed Brennan Armstrong as UVA's starting quarterback next fall
No. 3 Virginia hosts reeling Florida State in ACC opener
No. 3 Virginia will look to remain undefeated through seven games for the second time in four seasons when it
Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
Tale of the Tape: Florida State at Virginia men's basketball
The Virginia Cavaliers return home to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2. UVA comes into the game with a 6-0 record on the season after defeating Michigan on the road 70-68 Tuesday. That game saw the Cavaliers trail by 11 at halftime before mounting their second-half comeback.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Liberty dials in search on Coastal's Jamey Chadwell
Knowing that it had done well to hang on to Hugh Freeze for as long as it had and seeing a week ago the increasing likelihood that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would remain atop the Rebels’ program, Liberty University leadership already had begun the process of being prepared to find a new head football coach.
Former BR athlete, Mike Hollins, experiencing stomach pain during recovery from UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - Former UHigh athlete and Baton Rouge native, Mike Hollins, continues his journey on the road to recovery after he was shot on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus last month. Hollins was a part of a group of students from UVA returning to campus Sunday,...
13newsnow.com
Sports reporter Julia Haskins' brother honors slain UVA teammates in Rose Bowl
Bobby Haskins transferred to USC from UVA last season. He remembers playing with Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, two men killed in a shooting in Charlottesville.
UVA Lighting of Lawn event honors football players killed in shooting
The University of Virginia is hosting a special Lighting of the Lawn this year.
WSLS
Hilltoppers hoping to remain king of the Hill in state semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 27 years in the making and now E.C. Glass is hungry for more. The program won its first region title since 1995 after taking down perennial power Salem in the Region 4D Final on Saturday. The 12-1 Hilltoppers will welcome in 13-0 Kettle Run...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
timesvirginian.com
Region champion Raiders to face Graham in state semifinal
The 2022 season flashed before the eyes of the Appomattox Raiders late in the fourth quarter Friday night as Jackson Swanson of Glenvar fielded a Raider punt and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that was supposed to have given the Highlanders a 40-38 lead (before the extra point attempt) in the Region 2C Championship game. However, Raider Nation breathed a collective sigh of relief when a flag was thrown against Glenvar for an illegal block, which nullified the touchdown.
Farmville’s WFLO-AM is coming back to airwaves across Central Virginia
Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
breezejmu.org
JMU takes precautions with flu on the rise
The flu tends to see its highest rates in the late fall and winter months, and JMU is no exception. Many students have recently reported having the flu, and the cases have carried through the few weeks prior to Thanksgiving break. Virginia has been in the “high to very high” range for flu cases since Oct. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
wvtf.org
Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop
In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Kenny Chesney to kick off 2023 ‘I Go Back’ tour at JPJ
Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” 2023 tour will make a stop in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on March 23. The concert will also feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini. When Kenny Chesney wrapped his 2022 “Here And Now” tour, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar knew he wanted...
Proposed slaughterhouse divides rural Goochland community
At the rural northwestern edge of Goochland County, a proposal for a new slaughterhouse is dividing residents, with some hailing it as a needed economic boon and others calling it a threat to the groundwater they rely on.
q101online.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
