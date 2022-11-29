ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Virginia's Tony Bennett unveils key adjustment that sparked second-half rally to stun Michigan

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett admitted that there was some confusion on the best way to guard Michigan star Hunter Dickinson. In the first half, Virginia tried to double-team the All-American big man, but Dickinson quickly found open shooters. When Virginia played Dickinson straight up, the Michigan big man started eating. At halftime, Michigan led 45-34. Dickinson had 14 points, and Michigan's shooters had drained seven 3-pointers. But No. 3 Virginia was not going to go quietly. Virginia used a spirited defensive effort to rally for a key 70-68, road victory.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Florida State at Virginia men's basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers return home to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2. UVA comes into the game with a 6-0 record on the season after defeating Michigan on the road 70-68 Tuesday. That game saw the Cavaliers trail by 11 at halftime before mounting their second-half comeback.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
footballscoop.com

Sources: Liberty dials in search on Coastal's Jamey Chadwell

Knowing that it had done well to hang on to Hugh Freeze for as long as it had and seeing a week ago the increasing likelihood that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would remain atop the Rebels’ program, Liberty University leadership already had begun the process of being prepared to find a new head football coach.
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East

The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
CROZET, VA
timesvirginian.com

Region champion Raiders to face Graham in state semifinal

The 2022 season flashed before the eyes of the Appomattox Raiders late in the fourth quarter Friday night as Jackson Swanson of Glenvar fielded a Raider punt and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that was supposed to have given the Highlanders a 40-38 lead (before the extra point attempt) in the Region 2C Championship game. However, Raider Nation breathed a collective sigh of relief when a flag was thrown against Glenvar for an illegal block, which nullified the touchdown.
APPOMATTOX, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU takes precautions with flu on the rise

The flu tends to see its highest rates in the late fall and winter months, and JMU is no exception. Many students have recently reported having the flu, and the cases have carried through the few weeks prior to Thanksgiving break. Virginia has been in the “high to very high” range for flu cases since Oct. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
HARRISONBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop

In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Crash sends woman to UVA

A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
