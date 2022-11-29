Read full article on original website
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
TxDOT Breaking Ground on New Project Impacting Drivers for YearsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Jury Selection Continues in the Trial of Ex-Fort Worth Police Officer Charged with MurderLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
CW33 NewsFix
VYPE DFW QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll
It’s a battle of the undefeated in round four of Texas high school football playoffs as the Denton Guyer Wildcats meet up with the Southlake Carroll Dragons in the quarterfinals. Both teams have had their eye on the prize all season and are looking to continue advancing in the playoffs. One team will be finishing their season tonight. So, what can fans expect from this intense matchup? VYPE DFW lays it all out for you!
CW33 NewsFix
VYPE DFW QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Decatur vs. Wichita Falls football
Each week teams inch closer and closer to the UIL Football State Championships week. This week, teams from around Texas will go head-to-head in the quarterfinals hoping to continue advancing. One of the matchups featured on CW33 this week includes what could very well be an intense battle between the Decatur Eagles and Wichita Falls Coyotes. VYPE DFW breaks down what fans can expect from these teams headed into round four!
KLTV
Lobo’s head coach on their game against undefeated Mansfield Timberview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobo’s are currently undefeated at 13-0, but so are their next opponent Mansfield Timberview. John King, the Lobo’s head coach, says the stakes have never been higher for him and his team leading up to Friday night. When you’re talking about high...
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas Christian Chargers Football heads back to State
With only one loss to their record this season, the Dallas Christian Chargers are headed back to the TAPPS State Championship game. Last week, the Chargers blanked Lubbock Trinity Christian in a 35-0 semifinal shut-out in order to punch their ticket to the state championship final in Waco. VYPE DFW dives into the Chargers’ season so far.
libertywingspan.com
Boys’ basketball travels south for Mansfield Classic
Boys’ basketball is jumping right back into the action on Thursday as the Redhawks travel to Mansfield High School to participate in the Spring Creek Boys Basketball Classic in Mansfield. “We tried a different game plan Tuesday since it’s pre-district right now, but it didn’t work out too well,...
uhcougars.com
Houston Falls to UT Arlington
HOUSTON – Despite senior Tiara Young scoring 21 points and a season-high 40.7 percent field goal shooting performance as a team, the University of Houston women's basketball team lost 67-64 to UT Arlington inside Fertitta Center on Thursday night. Young's 21 points comes after a career-high 23 last Saturday...
Longview prepares for first-ever meeting with Mansfield Timberview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — The number one Longview Lobos have been on a roll this postseason, and have continued to live up to their preseason expectations. Head coach John King credits their success to 40 returners and playing like a family. “There is just so much maturity and focus, I have been really proud […]
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU, Texas Tech Wins Even Up Big 12-BIG EAST Battle
TCU and Texas Tech each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Wednesday, evening up the series of games between the two conferences. The Battle pits each of the Big 12’s teams against each of the BIG EAST’s teams at campus sites. TCU defeated Providence,...
fox4news.com
Opposing teams show support for Plano coach battling cancer
PLANO, Texas - A middle school coach in Plano who is battling cancer received a big show of support from his team and the rival team. On Thursday night, Schimelpfenig Middle School hosted Robinson Middle School for a 7th grade basketball game. Before the game, family and friends of both...
The Community News
New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road
Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
dallasexpress.com
TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’
Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions
Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community. Let's take a quick look. Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco's Newly-Crowned World Champion Gymnast Skye Blakely Has Sights on Paris 2024
The 2024 Paris Olympics are still two years off. But they are right around the corner for athletes with Olympic dreams. Skye Blakely of Frisco is one of them. After overcoming a serious injury last year, she just helped lift the U.S. women to a sixth straight team gymnastics world title.
This Irving, Texas Home Has 2 Pools and a Nightclub Room
I’m not sure if you would ever want to leave your home if you lived in this Irving, Texas mansion. While this place isn’t brand new, it’s not old as the house was built in 2018 and the builders created it with all of the bells and whistles you could want. The list price is $6,950,000 but when you think about the location the price doesn’t seem astronomical.
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas
People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
Southlake Style
Feedstore BBQ And More
Found this hidden gem while driving around Southlake. Lots of locals frequent this place — fries are a must-try. I love the mom-and-pop feel. Option to eat outside is available, and you get an amazing view of the sunset. The ribs and burnt ends were delicious, and the brisket was tender. Will definitely frequent this spot. — Emme D.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Strong cold front hitting North Texas Friday night: Here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is, well, what'd you probably expect from Texas in early December as Friday was off to a cloudy and foggy start before it will eventually clear, and later on a cold front will be moving into the North Texas region.
