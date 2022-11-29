ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CW33 NewsFix

VYPE DFW QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Denton Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll

It’s a battle of the undefeated in round four of Texas high school football playoffs as the Denton Guyer Wildcats meet up with the Southlake Carroll Dragons in the quarterfinals. Both teams have had their eye on the prize all season and are looking to continue advancing in the playoffs. One team will be finishing their season tonight. So, what can fans expect from this intense matchup? VYPE DFW lays it all out for you!
DENTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

VYPE DFW QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: Decatur vs. Wichita Falls football

Each week teams inch closer and closer to the UIL Football State Championships week. This week, teams from around Texas will go head-to-head in the quarterfinals hoping to continue advancing. One of the matchups featured on CW33 this week includes what could very well be an intense battle between the Decatur Eagles and Wichita Falls Coyotes. VYPE DFW breaks down what fans can expect from these teams headed into round four!
DECATUR, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Dallas Christian Chargers Football heads back to State

With only one loss to their record this season, the Dallas Christian Chargers are headed back to the TAPPS State Championship game. Last week, the Chargers blanked Lubbock Trinity Christian in a 35-0 semifinal shut-out in order to punch their ticket to the state championship final in Waco. VYPE DFW dives into the Chargers’ season so far.
DALLAS, TX
libertywingspan.com

Boys’ basketball travels south for Mansfield Classic

Boys’ basketball is jumping right back into the action on Thursday as the Redhawks travel to Mansfield High School to participate in the Spring Creek Boys Basketball Classic in Mansfield. “We tried a different game plan Tuesday since it’s pre-district right now, but it didn’t work out too well,...
MANSFIELD, TX
uhcougars.com

Houston Falls to UT Arlington

HOUSTON – Despite senior Tiara Young scoring 21 points and a season-high 40.7 percent field goal shooting performance as a team, the University of Houston women's basketball team lost 67-64 to UT Arlington inside Fertitta Center on Thursday night. Young's 21 points comes after a career-high 23 last Saturday...
HOUSTON, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU, Texas Tech Wins Even Up Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

TCU and Texas Tech each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Wednesday, evening up the series of games between the two conferences. The Battle pits each of the Big 12’s teams against each of the BIG EAST’s teams at campus sites. TCU defeated Providence,...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Opposing teams show support for Plano coach battling cancer

PLANO, Texas - A middle school coach in Plano who is battling cancer received a big show of support from his team and the rival team. On Thursday night, Schimelpfenig Middle School hosted Robinson Middle School for a 7th grade basketball game. Before the game, family and friends of both...
PLANO, TX
The Community News

New high-end golf community planned on Kelly Road

Last week Avanzada Golf & Ranch Club announced the development of a new 1,100-acre high-end golf community at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Kelly Road in Parker County. The new golf course community is being referred to as the “crown jewel” of the larger 2,400-acre master-planned Kelly Ranch Estates.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
DENTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions

Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community. Let's take a quick look. Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Irving, Texas Home Has 2 Pools and a Nightclub Room

I’m not sure if you would ever want to leave your home if you lived in this Irving, Texas mansion. While this place isn’t brand new, it’s not old as the house was built in 2018 and the builders created it with all of the bells and whistles you could want. The list price is $6,950,000 but when you think about the location the price doesn’t seem astronomical.
IRVING, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas

People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Feedstore BBQ And More

Found this hidden gem while driving around Southlake. Lots of locals frequent this place — fries are a must-try. I love the mom-and-pop feel. Option to eat outside is available, and you get an amazing view of the sunset. The ribs and burnt ends were delicious, and the brisket was tender. Will definitely frequent this spot. — Emme D.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

