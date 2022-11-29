Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverBEIC NewsLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Flea markets
Calling all vintage treasure hunters and bargain seekers — you must head to the legendary Rose Bowl Flea Market. Held on the second Sunday of every month for 50 years, experience the biggest flea market on the West Coast, with more than 2,500 vendors full of antiques, vintage clothing, local art and more! This is a buying experience you can't get anywhere else. Get your tickets ahead of time online for $12.
spectrumnews1.com
OC teen developing cancer-detecting toothbrush
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — James Nguyen’s grandmother always told him to do what makes him happy. For the teen, that thing is science. “I like how it describes reality in a way nobody can argue against it,” he said. The senior at La Quinta High School in Westminster...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA
What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
spectrumnews1.com
New mobile vet service looks to claim LA territory
LOS ANGELES — A growing veterinary service that brings the doctor to your home has reached Los Angeles, setting down roots with plans to expand. The Vets service launched earlier this year, sending doctors across 15 U.S. markets and charging check-up fees that are roughly market rate. The Los...
cdmtridentonline.com
An End to Daylight Savings Time
On November 6th, daylight savings time ended, and students at Corona del Mar High School gratefully gained an extra hour of sleep. Though everyone loves an extra hour of sleep, the clock changes that cause it are not loved by the majority of people. A Monmouth University poll conducted in mid-March of this year found that only 35 percent of Americans wanted to keep resetting their clocks every fall and spring, while a YouGov poll conducted March 16 found that 59 percent of Americans wanted to see daylight saving time made permanent.
Parents Are Absolutely Losing It Over Local California “After School Satan Club”
It’s sponsored by the Satanic Temple.
JustLuxe.com
Holiday Fun at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach
Walking into the Balboa Bay Resort lobby and common areas this winter is a holiday wonderland with life-size polar bears, penguins, festive lights, and boughs of white garland. Executive Chef Prabeen Prathapan and his culinary team showcase a replica of the resort made out of 80 lbs of gingerbread dough, 40 lbs of frosting and icing and 15 lbs of candy.
theregistrysocal.com
Renovations Completed at 147-Unit Vercanta Apartments in Newport Beach
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Nadel Architecture + Planning, one of Los Angeles’ premier architecture and design firms, has recently completed interior and exterior renovations of Vercanta Newport Beach Apartments, a 147-unit, two-story, garden style multifamily community located in the upscale Orange County, California submarket of Newport Beach. Vercanta...
spectrumnews1.com
10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on cannabis edibles Thursday at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley, officials said. The students, between 13 and 14 years old, were in mild to moderate distress at Van Nuys Middle School around 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least six were taken to hospitals.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday Shopping
Sugar Plum in Buena Park is open Dec 1-4, 2022 for holiday shopping.Photo byRandy M. Ready, set, shop! Sugar Plum welcomes in the season with "Gifts to Warm the Heart and Accessories that Make a Home." Sugar Plum is a family-owned business and is celebrating 44 years this year. The shopping experience is proud to showcase the work of 135 artisans, bakers and candy makers all under one roof.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Things To Do Over The Holidays
The holiday season is upon us! Below are some fun things to do in and around Irvine. Now through January 1st, stop by the Great Park to enjoy holiday-themed displays, events and lights in the Palm Court, near the Great Park Carousel. It’s the perfect spot to take a holiday family photo. The holiday decorations include a larger-than-life airplane, which pays tribute to the park’s military roots, playfully taken over by the Grinch.
spectrumnews1.com
This Christmas candy reigns as Kentucky's favorite once again
KENTUCKY — When it comes to Christmas candy, Kentucky seems to focus on the classics and stick to them. Candystore.com, an online bulk candy store, compiled more than 16,000 responses across the U.S. this year to tally the top three Christmas candies for each state, and for the Bluegrass, it's M&Ms — the same as last year's.
These 9 Costcos Have the Best Samples in California
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
newsantaana.com
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10
Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Caught on camera: 'Nike' bandit targets businesses
Surveillance video shows a thief with a specific taste in clothing targeting businesses in North San Diego County and Riverside County
WDW Prep School
Disneyland Announces 2023 Southern California Resident Ticket Offer
If you live in Southern California, you can save money on Disneyland tickets!. Disneyland Resort is bringing back the Southern California resident ticket offer for 2023. Eligible guests can purchase park tickets for as little as $73 per person, per day for a limited time with the purchase of a 4-day, 1-park per day weekday ticket (subject to park reservations)
SoCal sees light drizzle, cool temps Thursday with more on tap through weekend
A cold front swooping down from the northwest into Southern California will bring some rain, but less than previously forecasted.
KTVU FOX 2
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
