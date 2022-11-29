On November 6th, daylight savings time ended, and students at Corona del Mar High School gratefully gained an extra hour of sleep. Though everyone loves an extra hour of sleep, the clock changes that cause it are not loved by the majority of people. A Monmouth University poll conducted in mid-March of this year found that only 35 percent of Americans wanted to keep resetting their clocks every fall and spring, while a YouGov poll conducted March 16 found that 59 percent of Americans wanted to see daylight saving time made permanent.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO