CE)--The marijuana grow operation in Kingfisher County where four Chinese nationals were fatally shot last month was tied to a “self-proclaimed accountant” in Oklahoma City, as well as a “straw owner.” According to court filings by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, 46 year-old Kevin Paul Pham was contacted by workers at the marijuana farm near Lacey following the shooting. After Pham was notified of the incident, he contacted the business’ “straw owner” using an app that encrypts messages. As part of the investigation, OBN agents searched Pham’s office near the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds where agents reportedly found three pistols, a shotgun, 34.8 pounds of marijuana edibles and 10 pounds of packaged marijuana flower. They also found a small bag of a white substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Agents also searched Pham’s phone and found incriminating conversations where Pham had been facilitating the illegal manufacturing and distribution of marijuana. Authorities said Pham is the part owner and/or is the contact person for sixty-three (63) known OBN registered marijuana grows. The bureau has said straw or ghost owners of grows are in-state residents who are paid fees to sign up as owners of out-of-state companies moving to Oklahoma to skirt state residency requirements for marijuana businesses. Nearly 25% of Oklahoma’s more than 7,000 licensed grows have been established through ghost owners, according to OBN. In October, a grand jury indicted three attorneys associated with two law firms for allegedly recruiting out-of-state growers to Oklahoma and earning licenses through ghost ownerships. All three have denied wrongdoing. A suspect in the execution-style murders of four people at the marijuana operation 45 year-old Wu Chen, was arrested Nov. 22 in Miami Beach, Fla and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma to face charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill. According to OSBI, Chen entered a building on a marijuana grow operation on November 20 and killed four people, three men and one woman who are all Chinese citizens. One other person was wounded.

KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO