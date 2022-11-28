It seems like the south side of Victoria is getting a little revitalization. If you pay close attention, all the traffic signals are being updated on Houston Highway, and the road has recently been repaved and a median added. It has definitely upgraded the look of the Southside. Alongside all of that, new construction is happening as well. A new Speedy Stop and Chick-fil-A are quickly coming up! Since September, construction has really picked up on the new Chick-fil-A location. In less than two months, the property has already drastically changed. The tentative opening date is the Spring of 2023!

VICTORIA, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO