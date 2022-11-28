Read full article on original website
The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced
In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home
Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
Crossroads Christmas Tradition You Should See; The Nutcracker
This holiday season, the Victoria Ballet Theatre invites you to one of the Crossroad's long-standing Christmas traditions, 'The Nutcracker'. Sure, it's a ballet, but it's a ballet like no other. Kids and adults of all ages have been enjoying the magic of The Nutcracker for decades. In fact, 'The Nutcracker' ballet was commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas 1892.
Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks
We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.
This Severely Injured El Campo Toddler Made His Miracle Recovery
An El Campo family is counting all their blessings right before Thanksgiving after going through an incredibly tragic time. Kendall and Chase Macek were outside grilling on September 24, 2022, just moments before their lives would change. In the blink of an eye, their youngest son Ripp had gone from playing to running off somewhere else.
Blue Santa is Back and Victoria Police Department is Ready To Help
For the third year in a row, the Victoria Police Department has eagerly announced it will be hosting its third annual Target toy drive. You can count on Blue Santa being there eagerly accepting your toy donations. Toy drives during the holidays are a great way to get kids involved...
New Businesses Coming up Quick on the South Side of Victoria
It seems like the south side of Victoria is getting a little revitalization. If you pay close attention, all the traffic signals are being updated on Houston Highway, and the road has recently been repaved and a median added. It has definitely upgraded the look of the Southside. Alongside all of that, new construction is happening as well. A new Speedy Stop and Chick-fil-A are quickly coming up! Since September, construction has really picked up on the new Chick-fil-A location. In less than two months, the property has already drastically changed. The tentative opening date is the Spring of 2023!
