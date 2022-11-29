ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Semi driver arrested for deadly I-77 collision in Iredell County: Highway Patrol

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tractor-trailer driver has been charged following a deadly collision on I-77 in Iredell County on Monday, NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, on I-77 southbound near Langtree Road.

Davidson resident Patrick Mays, 66, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The highway was shut down for approximately three hours.

An initial investigation revealed Mays was a front-seat passenger in a Ford sedan driven by Davidson resident Rebecca Mays, 55, with a 15-year-old passenger was in the backseat.

While the Ford was stopped in the right lane in traffic, a tractor-trailer driven by Virginia resident Oleg Polishchuk, 52, failed to adequately reduce speed and struck Mays’ vehicle. Polishchuk was arrested and faces charges including misdemeanor death by vehicle.

All occupants were restrained, according to the troopers’ report and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

