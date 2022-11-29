Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
Wimatex Acquires 70,262 SQFT Office Portfolio in North San Diego for Nearly $14MM
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – December 2, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a 70,262-square-foot multi-tenant Class A office portfolio in the cities of Vista and Carlsbad (San Diego), California. Located at 1800 Thibodo Rd and 1959 Palomar Oaks Way, the two-building portfolio was 100% leased at the time of sale and was acquired by Wimatex, inc. for approximately $13.94 million.
Government Technology
San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan
(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
San Diego Business Journal
Carlsbad Affordable Housing Project Covers Two Sites
A $30.7 million affordable senior housing development by Sabre Springs-based Affirmed Housing has opened in Carlsbad. Built as two three-story buildings on separate but nearby sites in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood, Windsor Pointe has 48 rental apartments and two manager’s apartments – one in each building. The two...
San Diego Business Journal
236-Unit Apartment Complex in Escondido Sells for $86M
An Escondido apartment complex has been sold for $86 million. ColRich bought El Norte Villas, located at 1051 W. El Norte Parkway, from GW Williams. Built in 1986, the complex has 236 apartments. Hunter Combs, managing director in Walker & Dunlop’s San Diego office brokered the sale and Mark Grace...
San Diego Business Journal
10-Unit Apartment Building in Santee Sells for $7.1M
Marcus & Millichap has sold a 10-unit apartment building in Santee. The property, located at 9260 East Heaney Circle, sold for $7,159,000. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Aaron Bove, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The seller, Responsible Residential...
San Diego Business Journal
Santee Townhouse Complex Sells for $7.2M
A Santee townhome complex has been sold for nearly $7.2 million. Carlton Oaks Townhomes, 9260 East Heaney Circle, was acquired by Yuan Shen. The property was sold by Responsible Residential, a developer focused on building rental residential projects. Carlton Oaks has 10 townhomes of 1,477 square feet in two three-story...
Coast News
Carlsbad moves forward with El Camino Real widening projects
CARLSBAD — The city is moving forward with a pair of road widening projects along El Camino Real in a final push to meet standards outlined in its general plan. The Carlsbad City Council approved a pair of resolutions during its Nov. 15 meeting to allow city staff to negotiate with property owners to acquire land for construction easements.
San Diego scraps lottery plans for short-term rentals after applications fall short
The City of San Diego planned to hold a lottery to determine which short-term rental owners would receive a permit, but the applications fell short of the maximum short-term rentals allotted under the new regulations.
KPBS
No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego
Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Court Ruling Deals San Diego a $100 Million Blow, Turns Focus Back on Its Deal With SDG&E
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned power provider. And now San Diegans could be on the hook for $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. Whether Mayor Todd Gloria...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
Tom York on Business: Camping World Buys 2 Local RV Dealerships Amid Dip in Demand
Illinois-based outdoor recreation retailer Camping World Holdings said it is acquiring family-owned RV Solutions here in San Diego. The deal includes two landmark outlets, RV Solutions and Airstream of San Diego — along with a repair center in El Cajon. The acquisition should be final early next year, according...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Home Prices Drop for Fifth Month in a Row
Home prices in San Diego continued their very slow decline this month, dropping another 2.1% in October. The Case-Shiller Home Price Index said home prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month. Gone are the days of 30 bids raising a home’s prices overnight. “That market is done. It’s completely...
Environmental advocates, solar workers rally against rooftop solar proposal
SAN DIEGO — A coalition of climate activists and solar workers held a rally Thursday morning to fight back against a proposal they say will hurt the expansion of rooftop solar. "We don't think there should be any cuts to rooftop solar right now. We are not only in...
NBC San Diego
California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
irvineweekly.com
Puesto: 10 Years And 20 Million Tacos
With locations across Orange County, including Irvine and in San Diego, Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar has celebrated a decade in Southern California. With two locations in Irvine — Puesto Park Place and Puesto Los Olivos, the chain has become familiar for its warm plates and welcoming vibes.
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
Parking prices go up for Balboa Park December Nights
Final preparations are being made at Balboa Park for the return of December Nights this Friday and Saturday.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
Lawsuit seeking to void San Diego's new franchise agreement with SDG&E is tossed out in court
The agreement signed last year extends SDG&E's use of public rights of way for electric and gas service in the city.
