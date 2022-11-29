ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Wimatex Acquires 70,262 SQFT Office Portfolio in North San Diego for Nearly $14MM

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – December 2, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a 70,262-square-foot multi-tenant Class A office portfolio in the cities of Vista and Carlsbad (San Diego), California. Located at 1800 Thibodo Rd and 1959 Palomar Oaks Way, the two-building portfolio was 100% leased at the time of sale and was acquired by Wimatex, inc. for approximately $13.94 million.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Government Technology

San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan

(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Carlsbad Affordable Housing Project Covers Two Sites

A $30.7 million affordable senior housing development by Sabre Springs-based Affirmed Housing has opened in Carlsbad. Built as two three-story buildings on separate but nearby sites in Carlsbad’s Barrio neighborhood, Windsor Pointe has 48 rental apartments and two manager’s apartments – one in each building. The two...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Business Journal

236-Unit Apartment Complex in Escondido Sells for $86M

An Escondido apartment complex has been sold for $86 million. ColRich bought El Norte Villas, located at 1051 W. El Norte Parkway, from GW Williams. Built in 1986, the complex has 236 apartments. Hunter Combs, managing director in Walker & Dunlop’s San Diego office brokered the sale and Mark Grace...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

10-Unit Apartment Building in Santee Sells for $7.1M

Marcus & Millichap has sold a 10-unit apartment building in Santee. The property, located at 9260 East Heaney Circle, sold for $7,159,000. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was procured by Aaron Bove, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office. The seller, Responsible Residential...
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Santee Townhouse Complex Sells for $7.2M

A Santee townhome complex has been sold for nearly $7.2 million. Carlton Oaks Townhomes, 9260 East Heaney Circle, was acquired by Yuan Shen. The property was sold by Responsible Residential, a developer focused on building rental residential projects. Carlton Oaks has 10 townhomes of 1,477 square feet in two three-story...
SANTEE, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad moves forward with El Camino Real widening projects

CARLSBAD — The city is moving forward with a pair of road widening projects along El Camino Real in a final push to meet standards outlined in its general plan. The Carlsbad City Council approved a pair of resolutions during its Nov. 15 meeting to allow city staff to negotiate with property owners to acquire land for construction easements.
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego

Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Home Prices Drop for Fifth Month in a Row

Home prices in San Diego continued their very slow decline this month, dropping another 2.1% in October. The Case-Shiller Home Price Index said home prices dipped for the fifth consecutive month. Gone are the days of 30 bids raising a home’s prices overnight. “That market is done. It’s completely...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
irvineweekly.com

Puesto: 10 Years And 20 Million Tacos

With locations across Orange County, including Irvine and in San Diego, Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar has celebrated a decade in Southern California. With two locations in Irvine — Puesto Park Place and Puesto Los Olivos, the chain has become familiar for its warm plates and welcoming vibes.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
SAN MARCOS, CA

