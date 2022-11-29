Read full article on original website
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
SFGate
Officials fear 'complete doomsday scenario' for drought-stricken Colorado River
PAGE, Ariz. - The first sign of serious trouble for the drought-stricken American Southwest could be a whirlpool. It could happen if the surface of Lake Powell, a man-made reservoir along the Colorado River that's already a quarter of its former size, drops another 38 feet down the concrete face of the 710-foot Glen Canyon Dam here. At that point, the surface would be approaching the tops of eight underwater openings that allow river water to pass through the hydroelectric dam.
Terrifying sign posted at Hawaii’s notoriously dangerous Olomana Trail
Hikers must traverse a trail that has 150- to 400-foot drops on either side.
SFGate
Drought Leads To Another Meager Water Allocation From State Delivery System
As California faces a likely fourth consecutive year of drought, state water managers Thursday announced a meager 5 percent water allocation for 2023. While allocations could change based on precipitation levels during the next few months, officials at the state Department of Water Resources are bracing for more bad news.
