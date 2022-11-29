Read full article on original website
Middle Men PBMs Are Raising Drug Prices, According to the Oregon State Pharmacy Association
Drug Prices: In a newly published report, the Oregon State Pharmacy Association (OSPA) discloses fresh information regarding the factors that are contributing to the rapid increase in the cost of prescription drugs in Oregon as well as the closure of dispensaries located around the state. The research demonstrates how Pharmacy...
Three Rivers Foundation Will Give Over A Million Dollars To Nonprofits In Oregon
Three Rivers Foundation: Once again, the Three Rivers Foundation is going to give grants totaling more than one million dollars to Oregon charitable organizations. The Three Rivers Foundation is a charitable organization that was started in 2011 with funds donated by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians. The funds came from the Three Rivers Casino Resort. The Foundation contributes both financial resources and in-kind support to Oregon organizations that work to improve the state’s educational, medical, and ecological conditions.
Northeast Oregon Forests is Requesting Funding Submissions Under Title II
Northeast Oregon Forests: The Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests in northeast Oregon are seeking project proposals from the public. The committee’s job is to make suggestions for how the surrounding areas of the Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests might better maintain and improve their forest health, watersheds, roads, and facilities. There will be about $850,000 in Title II funding available for various endeavors.
Oregon Moms Union Predicts a Banner Year for Students in 2023
Oregon Moms Union: On Wednesday, November 30, members of the Oregon Moms Union gathered in front of the Oregon Department of Education in Salem to discuss what the organization believes to be an opportunity to address issues that have been plaguing the Oregon education system with the assistance of parents and elected officials.
New Legal Challenges to Oregon Gun Control Measure Will Be Heard by the Federal Government on Friday
New Legal Challenges: A third organization has filed a lawsuit contesting Oregon Measure 114’s constitutionality, which would impose a permit-to-purchase requirement and place restrictions on high-capacity magazines. The law, which was barely enacted after the midterm elections, is scheduled to go into force on December 8. Anyone buying a...
Multiple Causes of Respiratory Disease Stresses the Health Care System to Its Limits
Health Care System: After years of dealing with COVID-19, everyone is ready for a break. Unfortunately, the coronavirus is not yet finished with us, and health officials are warning of a severe flu season and an outbreak of the respiratory syncytial virus. Multiple Causes of Respiratory Disease Stresses the Health...
Where Do You See Open Primaries Being Considered Next, if Anywhere
Open Primaries: Following last month’s successful effort to establish open primaries in Nevada, advocates have set their sights on additional victories in 2024. Voters in Nevada approved a measure that would delay the transition to a new voting system for officials for two years. After the November vote, the state would adopt a ranked-choice primary system in which all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, appear on the same ballot, and the top five vote-getters from each party move on to the general election.
Travelers Are Advised to Take It Easy on the State of Oregon’s Icy Highways
Icy Highways: Thursday’s hazardous driving conditions are the result of slick, icy roads around the region. The National Weather Service office in Portland is urging motorists to reduce their speed, especially near bridges. The NWS remarked that because of the open space under the bridge, “the chilly air surrounds...
After Almost Going Extinct, a Rare Species of Lamprey in Oregon Makes a Comeback
Lamprey: The Oregon lamprey, the smallest in the state, has been reintroduced to the lake that bears its name after being nearly wiped out. The Miller Lake lamprey is exclusively found in Miller Lake and the watershed around it in the southern Oregon Cascades. It grows to a maximum length of only three to six inches and subsists parasitically on other fish.
