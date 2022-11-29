Open Primaries: Following last month’s successful effort to establish open primaries in Nevada, advocates have set their sights on additional victories in 2024. Voters in Nevada approved a measure that would delay the transition to a new voting system for officials for two years. After the November vote, the state would adopt a ranked-choice primary system in which all candidates, regardless of party affiliation, appear on the same ballot, and the top five vote-getters from each party move on to the general election.

