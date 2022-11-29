Three Rivers Foundation: Once again, the Three Rivers Foundation is going to give grants totaling more than one million dollars to Oregon charitable organizations. The Three Rivers Foundation is a charitable organization that was started in 2011 with funds donated by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians. The funds came from the Three Rivers Casino Resort. The Foundation contributes both financial resources and in-kind support to Oregon organizations that work to improve the state’s educational, medical, and ecological conditions.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO