Murfreesboro, TN

wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford / Tennessee Oncology Creating Hub for Outpatient Cancer Care Center

(Rutherford County, TN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford today announced construction of a multi-story, multi-specialty medical office building that will house a new cancer center in partnership with Tennessee Oncology on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford campus. The $60 million dollar project is set to begin in 2023. The patient journey...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Church Organist for over 50-years Passes Away at 100

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Imagine how things have changed over the years… from the way we receive news, to the value of the U.S, dollar, history books are filled with facts, figures and everything in between. Today, only a handful of people can say they actually lived through the toughest times in America and experienced the onset of inventions that changed the world.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Lady Raiders soar past Golden Eagles on Education Day

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee women's basketball team dominated defensively, twice holding Tennessee Tech under 10 points in a quarter on Thursday morning, as the Lady Raiders soared past the Golden Eagles 83-45 at the Murphy Center. It was the largest win ever for MTSU against Tennessee Tech...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

More Apartments and Condominiums as Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Continue to Grow

(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County has grown by over 88-thousand residents since 2010, which equals a 12-year growth rate of more than 30%. With the population growth comes an increased need for housing. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall said the supply of housing has not been able to keep up with the growth, which is one reason we are seeing more apartments and condominiums…
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Does Not Rank Well With Waste Management

(Rutherford County, TN) As many people know, Rutherford County has been in the midst of an ongoing problem on deciding what to do about waste as the life of the landfill is reportedly nearing. At last report, County Mayor Joe Carr stated (See previous story here)... A new report shows...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police announce takedown of man in multi-state theft of electronic handheld scanners

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – An electronic handheld scanner theft investigation by Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes Division detectives is instrumental in arresting man who has allegedly committed the same crime in multiple states. Anthony Canales, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by Nashville Airport Police on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
MURFREESBORO, TN

