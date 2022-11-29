Read full article on original website
Riverdale High School promotes wrestling with special in-school event
(Rutherford County, TN) This week, the Warriors of Riverdale High School faced off against the Raiders of Spring Hill during a special in-school match. “Our goal of the in-school match is to raise awareness of the sport to our student body,” Riverdale girls wrestling coach Dario Rudas said.
Rutherford County Schools' Oakland High School Beta Club Members Attend State Competition
(Rutherford County, TN) National Beta members from Oakland High School are celebrating their recent participation in the Tennessee Senior Beta State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competitions (Click the above photo to see pictures of the students involved in the event):. Freshman Problem Solving: Jadia Lanier,...
UPDATES: New Indoor Soccer Arena Nearing Completion AND An Update on the Future Skatepark in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The future skatepark that will soon be introduced to Murfreesboro is inching closer to reality…. That was Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Director Nate Williams. The cost of the skatepark is expected to be approximately $800-thousand. Thomas Laird, assistant parks director, told WGNS News…. Building a BMX Pump...
Choice Lanes to Allow for a Quicker Commute Between Murfreesboro and Nashville - at a Choice Price
(Rutherford County, TN) The Tennessee Department of Transportation suggests they have discussed an idea to increase travel reliability and travel speeds on area interstates. What are called Choice Lanes are being considered in the Volunteer State. Choice Lanes, if implemented, would be funded through a Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that would...
Rep. Mike Sparks Hosts Annual Chili Cookoff with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs aka WWE Wrestler Kane
(Smyrna, TN) State Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, today announced the 11th Annual Chili Cook Off on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Gateway Classic Cars in Smyrna. All proceeds for this event benefit Life of Victory International Christian Ministries. “We are so pleased to host Mayor Glenn Jacobs for...
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford / Tennessee Oncology Creating Hub for Outpatient Cancer Care Center
(Rutherford County, TN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford today announced construction of a multi-story, multi-specialty medical office building that will house a new cancer center in partnership with Tennessee Oncology on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford campus. The $60 million dollar project is set to begin in 2023. The patient journey...
Local Church Organist for over 50-years Passes Away at 100
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Imagine how things have changed over the years… from the way we receive news, to the value of the U.S, dollar, history books are filled with facts, figures and everything in between. Today, only a handful of people can say they actually lived through the toughest times in America and experienced the onset of inventions that changed the world.
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro
Load up the car and enjoy a festive way to add to those cozy holiday memories. Cannonsburgh Village will come to life with a Christmas light display the first three weekends of December, starting this Friday evening. Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Assistant Director Rachel Singer told WGNS the drive-thru light...
Lady Raiders soar past Golden Eagles on Education Day
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee women's basketball team dominated defensively, twice holding Tennessee Tech under 10 points in a quarter on Thursday morning, as the Lady Raiders soared past the Golden Eagles 83-45 at the Murphy Center. It was the largest win ever for MTSU against Tennessee Tech...
Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
Nourish Food Bank in Rutherford County in Need of Food and Volunteers as Client Number has Doubled Since 2019
(Rutherford County, TN) Food is in short supply right now throughout Rutherford County, according to LaDawna Parham with the Nourish Food Bank in Smyrna…. Problems are compounded for area foodbanks because of supply chain issues that are backlogged from as far back as 2020. The number of people served monthly...
More Apartments and Condominiums as Murfreesboro and Rutherford County Continue to Grow
(Rutherford County, TN) Rutherford County has grown by over 88-thousand residents since 2010, which equals a 12-year growth rate of more than 30%. With the population growth comes an increased need for housing. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall said the supply of housing has not been able to keep up with the growth, which is one reason we are seeing more apartments and condominiums…
Tennessee Does Not Rank Well With Waste Management
(Rutherford County, TN) As many people know, Rutherford County has been in the midst of an ongoing problem on deciding what to do about waste as the life of the landfill is reportedly nearing. At last report, County Mayor Joe Carr stated (See previous story here)... A new report shows...
Murfreesboro Police announce takedown of man in multi-state theft of electronic handheld scanners
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – An electronic handheld scanner theft investigation by Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes Division detectives is instrumental in arresting man who has allegedly committed the same crime in multiple states. Anthony Canales, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested by Nashville Airport Police on...
New Police Chief and New Staff Attorney for the Town of Smyrna Hit the Pavement on Tuesday, November 29th
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, announced Jason King has been hired as a staff attorney. King assumed the position in his new role for Smyrna on November 29th. King will work within the Town Attorney’s Office under the direction of Town attorney, Jeffrey L. Peach, performing in-house counsel...
Future of the Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County - Mayor Says Transfer Station for Trash in Planning Stages
(Rutherford County, TN) The Middle Point Landfill continues to be an ongoing concern, as it is nearing capacity... That was Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr who further elaborated news about the county building a transfer station for local garbage…. Trash will be unloaded from incoming trucks locally and loaded to...
UPDATE: Sealed Bids to buy the first Federal Post Office in Lebanon, TN to be turned in Dec. 2nd, 5th and 6th
In Lebanon, Tennessee, the Wilson County Government is selling a building that is listed on the historic registry. 203 East Main Street (Lebanon, TN) is the address of the city’s very first U.S. Federal Post Office building. WGNS' Scott Walker reported... Further Details on the Sealed Bid Process. The...
U.S. Postal Service Tractor Trailer Truck Overturns on I-24 Thursday Morning
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred on Interstate 24 in the eastbound lane heading out of Murfreesboro and towards Chattanooga on Thursday morning. The crash at mile marker 82 delayed traffic for well over two hours, starting at 7:59 Thursday morning. The tractor-trailer truck that overturned was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force School bus Safety Traffic Enforcement
(Rutherford County, TN) Promoting school bus safety for bus drivers and students will be the focus of a school bus safety event Wednesday, Dec. 7 sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker said officers will ride school buses and watch for vehicles that...
