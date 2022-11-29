It’s too bad that Will Smith’s new movie, Emancipation (in theaters now, and set to be released on Apple+ Dec. 9), has to go down as his first movie since The Slap, because it doesn’t really make sense as a movie seen through that lens. This isn’t the humbled bit of reputation laundering that some people likely expect it to be, the kind of ennobling period piece meant to make people forget the actor’s real-life indiscretions or help him claim some kind of triumphant comeback (to the extent that he really needs to). It’s not unfair to fear that this is exactly what the movie is, however. Because it’s about slavery. More pointedly, it’s a movie (very) loosely based on the fate of an enslaved man named Gordon, subject of one of the most horrifying, enduring images from that era, “The Scourged Back.” The photo shows Gordon sitting with his face in profile and his back, which is covered in innumerable, keloided scars from having been whipped, confronting the camera. It was taken as a clinical document, but it soon became a tool brandished by abolitionists, widely disseminated both here and abroad. Anyone who’s seen it knows why. For all the ways that films about slavery have made a point of coalescing around brutal, often climactic scenes of whipping, no such scene speaks as loudly as this image, which is all the more haunting for being so calm.

