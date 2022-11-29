ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Another Local College is Now a University

Another local college is now a university. SUNY Brockport has announced SUNY has approved its application to be recognized as a university. Its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Brockport” to “State University of New York Brockport.”. Roberts Wesleyan...
BROCKPORT, NY
Dec. 2 & 5: Upcoming half-days for Parent/Teacher Conferences

On Friday, Dec. 2, Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School, Goshen Intermediate School and C. J. Hooker Middle School will have a half-day of school for Parent/Teacher Conferences. Goshen High School will have a regular day of school. SAS dismissal time: parent pickup begins at 10:50 a.m.; buses will dismiss at 11:20...
GOSHEN, NY
Local Comedian, Amy Brown, Co-hosts at Comedy @ the Carlson

Local comedian Amy Brown, is making a triumphant return to the Flower City this week to co-host at Comedy @ the Carlson with comedian Todd Youngman. Amy is originally from Geneseo and began taking improv-comedy classes as a "mid-life crisis" activity. After a few years of honing her craft, she...
ROCHESTER, NY
Bright Spot: Farewell, Alexis Arnold

Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Alexis Arnold, who signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. Our community has known and loved her for more than a decade, through Good Day Rochester, "Many Voices, Many Visions", and her attention to detail in all her reporting.
ROCHESTER, NY
Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM

Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
ROCHESTER, NY
Meteorological Winter starts tomorrow

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - From a historical perspective the next three months of the year are the coldest and usually the snowiest in Rochester. Today marks the last day of Meteorological Fall and tomorrow will be the beginning of Meteorological Winter. From a climate perspective, January is typically the coldest...
ROCHESTER, NY
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
ANGOLA, NY
Fired Williamsville Spanish teacher suing district, seeks $1.5M

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville Spanish teacher is taking legal action against the school district after she was fired over a controversial worksheet. Students in Karen Hamm’s class at Mill Middle School were asked to complete a sentence translation worksheet that included the phrases, “You are Mexican and ugly” and “You are pretty […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
Pet of the Week: Babe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Babe is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Babe the dog is 20% wrinkles, 30% cuddles, 50% wiggles, and 100% love!! She is a plus sized gal but is more than happy to get in shape with you. Babe is only 3 years old, and would like to be the only animal in her new home. She has sad brown eyes, but we hope she will get a sparkle back in them when she finds her “fur-ever” home and family.
ROCHESTER, NY

