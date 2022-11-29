Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
iheart.com
Another Local College is Now a University
Another local college is now a university. SUNY Brockport has announced SUNY has approved its application to be recognized as a university. Its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Brockport” to “State University of New York Brockport.”. Roberts Wesleyan...
gcsny.org
Dec. 2 & 5: Upcoming half-days for Parent/Teacher Conferences
On Friday, Dec. 2, Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School, Goshen Intermediate School and C. J. Hooker Middle School will have a half-day of school for Parent/Teacher Conferences. Goshen High School will have a regular day of school. SAS dismissal time: parent pickup begins at 10:50 a.m.; buses will dismiss at 11:20...
ROC Holiday Village opens for the 2022 holiday season
This weekend will hold the Lighting of the Liberty Pole on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and will spotlight a new Lantern Parade held in conjunction with Downtown Definitely.
WUHF
Local Comedian, Amy Brown, Co-hosts at Comedy @ the Carlson
Local comedian Amy Brown, is making a triumphant return to the Flower City this week to co-host at Comedy @ the Carlson with comedian Todd Youngman. Amy is originally from Geneseo and began taking improv-comedy classes as a "mid-life crisis" activity. After a few years of honing her craft, she...
Made In America store to host “American Christmas” event
The Made in America stores are up to 11,000 100 percent American-made products when they started at just 50 products.
13 WHAM
13 WHAM
Alexis Arnold says goodbye to 13WHAM
Henrietta, N.Y. — Alexis Arnold signed off Wednesday morning after 11 years at 13WHAM. After moving to Rochester in 2011, Alexis worked a variety of shifts before becoming co-anchor of Good Day Rochester in 2015. She also anchored 13WHAM News Midday and hosted Many Voices, Many Visions, a longtime public affairs program on 13WHAM.
Horseheads drummer to play in Rochester with Trans-Siberian Orchestra
We meet the local drummer of one of the most popular touring holiday music acts in history.
13 WHAM
Meteorological Winter starts tomorrow
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - From a historical perspective the next three months of the year are the coldest and usually the snowiest in Rochester. Today marks the last day of Meteorological Fall and tomorrow will be the beginning of Meteorological Winter. From a climate perspective, January is typically the coldest...
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
East House begins renovations on community residence after receiving $40K grant
East House said that their facilities like Boehm Lodge undergo "wear and tear" as they serve clients.
WHY ROC: Boundary Breaks Winery creating award-winning wine in the Finger Lakes Region
Boundary Breaks’ Riesling wine was named one of Wine Spectators' Top 100 wines.
2022 Holiday activities and events in Rochester region
There's no shortage of things to do to celebrate the December holidays.
‘Dellarious’ shop expands in Rochester Public Market
The original blue building is the workshop, and the yellow building next door is for retail.
NBC New York
NYC Has the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, But Another NY City Has a Keg Tree
Two days after the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lights up midtown Manhattan, another kind of holiday tree will light up a city in New York — but it is quite different from the NYC icon. Rochester Genesee Keg Tree will be lit Friday night. While not as traditional as...
Fired Williamsville Spanish teacher suing district, seeks $1.5M
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville Spanish teacher is taking legal action against the school district after she was fired over a controversial worksheet. Students in Karen Hamm’s class at Mill Middle School were asked to complete a sentence translation worksheet that included the phrases, “You are Mexican and ugly” and “You are pretty […]
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Babe
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Babe is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Babe the dog is 20% wrinkles, 30% cuddles, 50% wiggles, and 100% love!! She is a plus sized gal but is more than happy to get in shape with you. Babe is only 3 years old, and would like to be the only animal in her new home. She has sad brown eyes, but we hope she will get a sparkle back in them when she finds her “fur-ever” home and family.
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
Sunrise Smart Start: RG&E billing issues, Nazareth arrest
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
