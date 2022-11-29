ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

German president presses N Macedonia on EU-required reforms

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPpxU_0jRDVdHu00

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has urged North Macedonia to acknowledge the presence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority in the country, amid other actions required to speed up its European Union accession process.

Steinmeier arrived in the the capital, Skopje, Tuesday on a two-day official visit, and will then proceed to neighboring Albania.

Both Balkan countries started membership talks with the EU in July, in a process expected to last years. North Macedonia’s accession bid is being held up by a dispute with neighboring EU member Bulgaria, which can block EU expansion — a process that requires unanimous approval by member states.

The dispute focuses on history and cultural heritage. To solve it, North Macedonia has undertaken to amend its constitution to acknowledge the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority. But it’s unclear whether the leftist government will be able to secure the required enhanced majority in Parliament for the amendment.

Steinmeier said the constitutional amendment was “an important decision” for North Macedonia as it would ensure progress in the EU talks. "At the same time, it becomes important for North Macedonia to continue with its internal reform process,” he said at joint press conference with North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski.

Pendarovski noted that his country has been preparing for the negotiations with the EU for 17 years.

“That is the longest period of preparation of any country in the history of the European Union and we are the best-prepared candidate for membership in the history of that organization," he said.

Before the disagreement with Bulgaria emerged, Skopje settled another dispute with southern neighbor Greece that was also threatening to derail its EU candidacy.

During his visit to North Macedonia, Steinmeier will address Parliament and meet with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski. He will also visit two large German investments on Wednesday — a wind park in the southern town of Bogdanci and a factory in the central town of Kavadarci.

Germany has been North Macedonia’s biggest trading partner for years, absorbing nearly half the country's exports. About 200 German-controlled companies employ some 15,000 people in North Macedonia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured by small blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid

MADRID — (AP) — Spanish police are investigating reports of a small blast at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said. In a statement to media, the ministry said police were told an employee at the embassy was slightly injured while handling a letter.
KIRO 7 Seattle

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Independent

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin but says Russian victory is ‘beyond comprehension’

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.Speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers, Mr Biden said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
TheDailyBeast

Here’s Why Ukraine’s Independence Vote Exposes Putin’s Bullshit

In its twisted road to independence, one that began over a century ago with many failed attempts, the Ukrainian referendum that took place on December 1, 1991, stands out as a great turning point.In the days leading to the vote, even the most ardent Ukrainian supporters of independence were uncertain, concerned about the large numbers of ethnic Russians in Soviet Ukraine, particularly in Crimea and eastern regions. But when the votes were tallied 31 years ago today on December 3, 1991, the results surprised even the most optimistic of observers—over 90 percent of the population of Soviet Ukraine voted for...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern" for...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar's powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn't help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team's 1-0 win over Brazil's reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri took off as soon as the ball hit the back of the net. It was no surprise where he was headed after scoring the first goal in Switzerland's 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday, a result that put his team into the round of 16 at the World Cup for the third tournament in a row.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary Franks: Is it time for U.S. to throw in towel for Ukraine?

I want to believe that Ukrainians in time will push the Russians out of their country. We have a prime example of a nation that did just that back in the 1980s, Afghanistan. I see Ukraine being able to do the same. But, fighting in this manner, going “toe to toe” with Russia, may not be the best approach. A guerrilla-war approach — “hit but do not get hit” — worked for Afghanistan after nearly ten years of Soviet occupation. ...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Germany: Kandinsky sale on hold after Poland alleges theft

BERLIN — (AP) — A German auction house said Friday that the recent sale of a watercolor by Wassily Kandinsky has been put on hold in response to the Polish government's claim that the painting is stolen. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage said Thursday it notified...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
146K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy