Avid ‘sportsman’ orchestrates incredible Island Lake deer rescue

DULUTH, MN -- Brett Capra was sitting at his home on Pike Lake, just outside Duluth, Wednesday afternoon when he saw a concerning photo show up on his Facebook feed. A person living on nearby Island Lake had recently posted a photo of a doe and her fawn, exhausted and stranded on the ice outside their home.
Can We Remove The Bike Lane In Lincoln Park For Winter?

I'm not trying to bash bike lanes. I know it's the new earth-friendly thing to do, have more people bike for a greener environment. It keeps bicyclists safer in their own lanes. I understand all of that. But Lincoln Park's bike lane is a bit too much, especially in the winter.
Duluth Weather Service Needs Additional Snow + Weather Reporters

How much snow did you get? How did it compare to what your neighbors received? Or your co-workers? And did your total match what the television stations reported?. We count on local meteorologists to provide us the forecasts that we base our work and recreation on. In order to do that, those meteorologists count on data - lots of data. The weather models that they run in order to provide a semi-accurate forecast for our area depends on both historical and contemporary weather data - specifically things like temperature and precipitation (both snow and rain) amounts.
Light snow and ice accumulations possible Friday & Saturday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 1, 2022. Here's the latest update on snow and ice totals from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Expected snow amounts have been trending down for most locations, with highest MN accumulations of 2-3” north of the Iron Range around the Rainy Lake area. In northwest WI, lake-effect snow will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning for the Penokee Range in Iron County. Snow totals in northern Iron County are likely to be around 2-3”. The Bayfield Peninsula may also see lake-effect snow, with accumulations expected to be around 1-2”. In addition to the snow, light ice accumulations will be possible for a large portion of the area. Ice amounts are likely to only be a glaze for most, with a few areas immediately north of the Iron Range seeing up to a few hundredths of ice. Expect wintry precip to come to an end by Saturday afternoon.
Places In Duluth + Superior To Get A Good Margarita

Is there anything better than sipping on an ice-cold margarita on a hot summer day? There is something so refreshing about it and thankfully for those in the Twin Ports, there are a bunch of options when it comes to sipping on the tasty drink. Sure, you can probably get...
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”

Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
Will Duluth Get A White Christmas This Year?

Thanksgiving is over and December is almost here. This means it is time to get into holiday mode and it also means, winter weather is upon us whether we like it or not. Things haven't been too bad so far!. We did have a few things of note in November...
Portion Of Duluth’s East Superior Street To Close This Week

Downtown Duluth motorists should expect to face slower traffic and detours this week as a project gets underway that will close a portion of East Superior Street. The City of Duluth announced this week that private utility work will make this temporary closure necessary. The closure is expected to start on Wednesday, November 30 at 9:00 am.
