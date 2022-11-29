Read full article on original website
KOMU
Memphis homicide suspect arrested in Columbia
COLUMBIA − A Memphis, Tennessee, homicide suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Columbia Police Department. Kevin Fennell, 34, is charged with first-degree murder after a Nov. 15 deadly shooting in Memphis. Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN SENTENCED FOR STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man charged with a felony for stealing has been sentenced in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sheriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 2, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Sydney G. Pettigrew of California at 2:34 a.m. Friday in Cooper County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and being a minor visibly intoxicated. Pettigrew was taken to the Cooper County Detention Center, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State...
Jury convicts Sturgeon woman accused of pointing crossbow at kids
A Sturgeon woman faces a possible jail sentence after a Boone County jury found her guilty of pointing a loaded crossbow at kids. The post Jury convicts Sturgeon woman accused of pointing crossbow at kids appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting denied public defender
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of killing two people at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday was denied a public defender. Damien Davis, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and illegal gun possession in the shooting death The post Man accused in Jefferson City bar shooting denied public defender appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for property damage in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence where a victim stated that Jacob Brush had allegedly thrown a liquor bottle through a window of the victim’s work truck. It was also stated that Brush had thrown an object through the victim’s personal car window.
KMZU
Macon woman arrested for drug allegations
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A routine traffic stop Wednesday near California, Mo. leads to the arrest of a Macon resident. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates 35-year-old Tanya Rodie was pulled over and investigated regarding an equipment violation. Rodie allegedly falsified her identity as Crystal Weeks to a deputy to avoid revealing three active warrants. When the falsified name was not found in the system, Rodie admitted her identity and was detained.
Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KOMU
Columbia detective is grateful for SAFE Kit grant extension
COLUMBIA − Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced this month that the state will receive a $2.5 million grant to cope with the backlog of SAFE Kit testing. The SAFE Kit Initiative launched in 2019 to help clear the backlog. Schmitt's office received its third federal grant this month, which will be extended through September 2025 for use on any tested or untested kits collected before May 2022.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man arrested for assaulting woman then leading police on a chase
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a domestic disturbance that ended with a police chase on the city’s east end. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Atchison Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The victim told police Byron Jarvis, 36, had come to her home to get his belongings following a prior domestic assault.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Arrested By Highway Patrol
An Osage Beach woman lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 10:45 Thursday night. 39-year-old Amanda Nunnally faces a pending felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim
A visitation is set for this week for one of the two victims of a deadly downtown Jefferson City bar shooting. The post Visitation set for Jefferson City bar shooting victim appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged in Monday shooting and crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several assault and weapons charges following a shots-fired incident in north Columbia on Monday. Montrez Ricketts, 43, was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. Columbia police officers The post Columbia man charged in Monday shooting and crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Friends and family to remember Jefferson City J Pfenny murder victim today
Visitation is set for Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City for the J Pfenny’s employee who was shot to death early Saturday morning inside the restaurant. 26-year-old Skylar Smock’s visitation is today from 2-4 at Freeman Mortuary. He leaves behind a six-year-old daughter. A gonfunddme to raise money for Smock’s funeral expenses and to assist his daughter has raised about $6,700 so far. Their aim is to raise $10,000.
kjluradio.com
Wanted Macon woman arrested on drug charge in Moniteau County
A woman from northeast Missouri is arrested in Moniteau County on a drug charge. Tanya Rodie, 35, of Macon, was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine. She also had three active warrants for her arrest from other jurisdictions. The investigation into Rodie began Wednesday when deputies on routine patrol on...
kjluradio.com
Mokane man accused of dropping bag of meth inside Ham's Prairie store
A Callaway County man is arrested after he drops almost six grams of methamphetamine inside a general store. Eric Hollowell, 52, of Mokane, is facing numerous charges, including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, forgery, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police identify woman killed in east Columbia crash
An 83-year-old woman died in a crash in east Columbia that shut down a road Thursday, police say. The post Police identify woman killed in east Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Lake Area Mail Carrier Charged After Missed Delivery Leads to Confrontation
A dispute over why a package wasn’t delivered has a mail carrier for the Osage Beach Post Office in the dog house and with a future court date. A probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that 51-year-old Scott Nowak used dog repellant to spray the unidentified victim who pursued Nowak to inquire why he did not stop to complete the expected delivery. The statement further indicates that Nowak said he would not deliver the package because of an aggressive dog at the residence. An argument then ensued when Nowak reportedly then refused to hand over the package away from the dog prompting Nowak to allegedly spray the victim in the face causing an apparent chemical burn. Nowak has, since, been formally charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action before being released on his own recognizance.
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY SEARCHING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
