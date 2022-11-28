Read full article on original website
A 129 Year Old Woman? 5 Claims to the Title of Oldest Human Ever
A 129 Year Old Woman? 5 Claims to the Title of Oldest Human Ever. According to the World Health Organization, old age is defined as anyone over 60. Now, this might seem relatively early to call someone old, but this is just for statistical purposes. The average human lifespan is on the rise, which is currently at 73 years, a 28-year increase from 1950 when it was 45. And the average is expected to reach 80 by 2100. So WHO might have to redefine old age over time.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital
Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
Thousands of Army staff being trained to help cover strike action
Military personnel are being trained to step in during widespread strikes that are expected to cripple the country ahead of Christmas. The government has said around 2,000 Army staff, civil servants and volunteers are training for various roles including ambulance drivers and firefighters. Although the deployment of troops has not been confirmed, the government said that the military is a part of the contingency plans if the strikes go ahead.It comes as the country braces itself for the biggest wave of strikes the UK has seen in the lead-up to Christmas, including the first-ever walk-out for nurses. Some 100,000 nursing...
The Top 10 Dog Breeds That Look Like Bears
Bears are not directly related to dogs, but they are both in the same suborder called Caniformia. Raccoons and foxes are also in this suborder. The most recent common ancestor between bears and dogs was miacids, which lived as recently as 32 million years ago. Some dogs today have a...
Japan Meteorological Agency says no tsunami impact from Java volcano eruption-NHK
TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Sunday that there was no tsunami impact a volcano that erupted on Sunday in Indonesia, public broadcaster NHK said.
Soccer-Morocco's 'avocado head' plots another World Cup shock
DOHA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Spain will be favourites to beat Morocco in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday but the teams' experiences in the group phase were a reminder of the unpredictability of tournament football.
Air pollution hurts Bangladesh GDP as well as health - World Bank
Dec 4 (Reuters) - Air pollution in Bangladesh is robbing the South Asian nation of economic growth as well as causing premature death and illness, the World Bank said on Sunday.
US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.” “But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” the U.S. director of national intelligence said late Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. Looking ahead, Haines said, “honestly we’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring.
Meet the Largest Otter That Ever Lived, a 440lb Giant
Otters are one of the few semi-aquatic mammals worldwide. They do not possess fins or gills but are adept swimmers that hunt on land and in the water. There are 13 known species of otters worldwide, ranging from the Asian small-clawed otters to the six-foot-long giant river otter, the largest. The giant river otter can weigh up to 99 pounds.
Discover The 6 Largest Animals In Oregon, and Where You’ll Find Them
Discover The 6 Largest Animals In Oregon, and Where You'll Find Them. Oregon boasts stunning hiking trails with rocky coastlines and gorgeous canyons, 11,000-foot Mount Hood, nearly 2,000-foot deep Crater Lake, and many more natural wonders. The waterfalls alone are worth mentioning – there are at least 238 in Oregon, including Multnomah Falls, Horsetail Falls, and South Falls.
10 Adorable Puppies in San Diego to Adopt for Christmas
Adopting a puppy for Christmas can be an incredibly rewarding experience. Not only is it a wonderful way to show that you care, but it’s also a unique opportunity to provide a furry companion with the love and safety they need. If you are looking for some adorable puppies to adopt in San Diego this holiday season, then look no further!
Discover the ‘Alien Invader’ Bug That Can Ruin Your Christmas Tree
Discover the ‘Alien Invader’ Bug That Can Ruin Your Christmas Tree. As the festive season rolls in, it’s understandable that you’re also looking to bring a Christmas tree into your home. But what if I told you that you could have your home infested with bugs as a result? It’s not exactly a happy thought, but there’s a possibility you might be bringing spotted lanternflies into your place of residence. Not only is the alien invader bug capable of ruining your Christmas tree, but it can also ruin your Christmas experience by infesting your home and garden.
The Flag of Gambia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Gambia, also known as The Gambia, is a long and narrow country. A nation in West Africa, The Gambia is formally known as the Republic of The Gambia. It is the smallest nation on African soil and, with the exception of its western shore on the Atlantic Ocean, is encircled by Senegal. The country is believed to get its name from either one of two sources – the Mandinka term Kambra/Kambaa, meaning Gambia River, or from Gamba, a type of calabash that is hit when a Serer elder dies. Upon their independence, the country officially became The Gambia, and by the time it became a republic a few years afterward, the official name became the Republic of the Gambia.
The 5 Biggest and Oldest Redwood Trees
Nearly all of the biggest and oldest redwood trees reside in California, though even more gentle giants are found around the world. Classified as Sequoioideae and members of the cypress tree family, redwoods are awe-inspiring and impressive. But just how old and large do these trees get, and where are some of the oldest and largest trees in the world found?
What’s the Coldest Temperature Reindeer Can Live In?
Reindeer are popular animals in countries like Canada and Norway, known for their migrations and resilience to the elements. They have also been an important part of many cultures worldwide for thousands of years, having been observed to withstand freezing temperatures every winter like nothing. You might be tempted to...
This Ancient Duck Once Roamed The Earth With Dinosaurs
Birds are among the most dominant groups of animals today. However, the evolutionary history of this unique class of flying creatures still needs to be clarified. The primary factor that has made the puzzle so difficult to solve is the fragility of bird bones. Their bones do not fossilize like those of other vertebrates. This has made it challenging to study the ancient duck and determine how it evolved.
This Sharp-Toothed Predator Fish Was Bigger Than a Great White
This Sharp-Toothed Predator Fish Was Bigger Than a Great White. Long ago, during the Late Cretaceous Period, much of the American Midwest was covered by a shallow sea. Scientists today call it the Western Interior Seaway. Different kinds of magnificent monsters lurked in the murky waters of this North American seaway. One of them was a sharp-toothed predator fish that would have dwarfed famous marine predators today, such as the Great White.
Germany's Scholz weathers shocks in turbulent first year
A war in his backyard, galloping economic crisis, and unhappy partners at home and abroad -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has weathered unprecedented shocks in his first year, while struggling to make a mark on the global stage. Scholz is "struggling to make his mark at the European level...
