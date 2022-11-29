Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two truckers were hurt after their semis, headed in opposite directions, collided on I-90 in Freeborn County Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says an eastbound semi, driven by 51-year-old Duane Travis of Red Oak, IA, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes where it collided with another semi, operated by 40-year-old Phillip Hughes of Rochester. The crash was reported at 7:36 a.m. about six miles east of Albert Lea.

FREEBORN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO