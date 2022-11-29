ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, MN

Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m. Police say that the shooter was identified and warrants were...
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Friday, Nov. 25, a residence on the 300 block of Cannon Street West was broken into and a cell phone was stolen. An individual was arrested in connection to this case. On Saturday, Nov. 26, items were...
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation

ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man

A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire

MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center

MASON CITY — It’s a year in jail for a man who left the BeJe Clark Residential Center in Mason City earlier this year. Mason City police were called to the center on the morning of October 13th to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations. On arrival, police say Stauffer ran north from the building and boarded a Mason City Transit bus which had stopped nearby on South Harrison. A witness reported Stauffer entering the bus, with officers working with Transit staff to find out which bus he was on.
