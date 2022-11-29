Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Austin man taken to hospital after I-90 crash Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Freeborn County on Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:53 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet HHR and a 2014 Kenworth Semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near mile marker 155 in Manchester Township.
KIMT
Austin man hurt in SUV/semi collision on I-90
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
Rochester Trucker Hurt in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-90
Rollover Crash Sends St. Charles Woman to Hospital
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol today released information concerning an injury crash that occurred north of Rochester during Tuesday's snowstorm. The crash report indicates that 24-year-old Easton Mccready was driving a car north on Highway 63 when she lost control and the vehicle struck a guard rail and then rolled. The roadway was described as snow and ice covered when the crash occurred around 3:45 PM about a mile south of Zumbro Falls.
Sedan and Semi Crash on Snow and Ice Covered I-90 Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Illinois woman was hurt after the sedan she was driving collided with a semi-truck on a snow-and-ice covered I-90 in Winona County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the sedan operated by 31-year-old Serah Barr and a Freightliner semi, driven by 21-year-old Simon...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
KCRG.com
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Friday, Nov. 25, a residence on the 300 block of Cannon Street West was broken into and a cell phone was stolen. An individual was arrested in connection to this case. On Saturday, Nov. 26, items were...
KIMT
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation
ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
KIMT
Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home
A man and woman were found dead inside a Rochester home Thursday morning. Rochester Police Department said the discovery was made around 11:45 a.m. at a house on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Authorities add there was no known threat to the public. A cause of death has...
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
KIMT
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
superhits1027.com
One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center
MASON CITY — It’s a year in jail for a man who left the BeJe Clark Residential Center in Mason City earlier this year. Mason City police were called to the center on the morning of October 13th to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations. On arrival, police say Stauffer ran north from the building and boarded a Mason City Transit bus which had stopped nearby on South Harrison. A witness reported Stauffer entering the bus, with officers working with Transit staff to find out which bus he was on.
myaustinminnesota.com
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik to briefly step away from everyday duties as Sheriff of the county to handle a variety of medical issues
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has announced that he will be stepping away from his everyday duties as Sheriff of the county for a brief time to handle a variety of medical issues, and the county is also investigating a concern recently raised regarding Sheriff Sandvik’s conduct. Mower County...
