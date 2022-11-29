Read full article on original website
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
Will He Land Back the Nest? Malcolm Jenkins Responds to Calls for Eagles Return
Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
Chicago Bears Reportedly Poach Quarterback Off Detroit Lions' Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback commonly referred to as "TB12". Unfortunately for Bears fans, though, it's not Tom Brady. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have signed Detroit Lions' practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the team's active roster. "The ...
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
Prior to the Snap: 206th Edition of Packers & Bears rivalry as playoff chances begin to fade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have been one of the more disappointing teams of the season after starting 4-8. Faced with a tough matchup in Week 12 against Philadelphia, the Green and Gold fell 40-33, with quarterback Jalen Hurts running all over the defense. Now with their playoff hopes on life […]
De'Vondre Campbell has injury designation set by Green Bay Packers heading into Week 13
De’Vondre Campbell might not be playing in Sunday’s game based on the Green Bay Packers’ injury report. The Packers are 4-8 following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Campbell appeared on the injury report Friday and is officially listed as questionable by the team.
Watch: Caleb Williams breaks multiple tackles for electrifying 58-yard run
LAS VEGAS – Caleb Williams is a highlight machine. On USC's opening drive of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah, he threw a highlight 50-yard bomb to Tahj Washington to set up a 2-yard Washington touchdown. Williams wasted no time in making more magic. On the Trojans' second drive, he broke ...
Two Eagles among Pro Football Focus top 25 impending 2023 free agents
13 weeks into the NFL season, here’s a lesson that many of you have probably already learned. It’s impossible to please everyone, especially when discussions turn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds are pro football’s only team with double-digit wins on the season. They have one loss, but if you tuned into 94 WIP-FM, you’d think they were 1-10. Their oft-criticized general manager, Howie Roseman, is enjoying a reprieve of sorts. He’s built the best team possible. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, he’s done his job, but that job is going to get tougher during the offseason.
Identifying some (minor) nitpicks about the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles
It's hard to find fault with a 10-1 team. But since coach Nick Sirianni preaches being better, here is where the team can improve.
Philadelphia Eagles Linemen Swap the Field for the Recording Studio for Charity Christmas Album
It's a very midnight green Christmas for the city of Philadelphia with Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata teaming up off the field to create a Christmas album Santa Clause isn't the only jolly, bearded man spreading Christmas cheer this year. The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata have teamed up to create A Philly Special Christmas album, with the help of The War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall. The proceeds from the album, which will be released by Vera...
Rangers Sign Former Mets Ace Jacob deGrom to Five-Year Deal
The two-time Cy Young winner reportedly inked deal worth $185 million.
Roob's 10 wild Eagles stats off win over Packers: Non Hurts
You want stats? We got stats. We’ve got Miles Sanders stats. We’ve got 4th-down conversion stats. We’ve got rushing touchdown stats. We’ve got every imaginable Eagles stat except Jalen Hurts stats, because those ran on Tuesday. If you keep reading, you’ll even find the most incredible...
