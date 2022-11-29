ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Philadelphia

Will He Land Back the Nest? Malcolm Jenkins Responds to Calls for Eagles Return

Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’

NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Two Eagles among Pro Football Focus top 25 impending 2023 free agents

13 weeks into the NFL season, here’s a lesson that many of you have probably already learned. It’s impossible to please everyone, especially when discussions turn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds are pro football’s only team with double-digit wins on the season. They have one loss, but if you tuned into 94 WIP-FM, you’d think they were 1-10. Their oft-criticized general manager, Howie Roseman, is enjoying a reprieve of sorts. He’s built the best team possible. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, he’s done his job, but that job is going to get tougher during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Philadelphia Eagles Linemen Swap the Field for the Recording Studio for Charity Christmas Album

It's a very midnight green Christmas for the city of Philadelphia with Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata teaming up off the field to create a Christmas album Santa Clause isn't the only jolly, bearded man spreading Christmas cheer this year. The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata have teamed up to create A Philly Special Christmas album, with the help of The War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall. The proceeds from the album, which will be released by Vera...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Roob's 10 wild Eagles stats off win over Packers: Non Hurts

You want stats? We got stats. We’ve got Miles Sanders stats. We’ve got 4th-down conversion stats. We’ve got rushing touchdown stats. We’ve got every imaginable Eagles stat except Jalen Hurts stats, because those ran on Tuesday. If you keep reading, you’ll even find the most incredible...
WASHINGTON STATE

