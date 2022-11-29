Read full article on original website
Major downtown Lexington venues to feature new services for those with sensory issues
The partnership with a program called KultureCity has ensured employees at the venues are trained by medical professionals on how to recognize and accommodate guests with special sensory needs — such as those with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. In addition to the training on how to...
Kentucky folk anti-hero Cocaine Bear's exploits to get Hollywood treatment
Kentucky - we’re known for our bluegrass and bourbon, and Lexington likes to call itself the Horse Capital of the world, but for many years there’s been a quiet buzz around a certain bear. Come February that buzz is likely to turn into a roar as The Cocaine Bear hits cinema screens near you. WUKY’s Samantha Lederman shopped local to find out more.
All-female juvenile center the first of 'significant' changes to Kentucky detention system
According to Gov. Andy Beshear, juveniles are being placed in the facilities for increasingly violent crimes and the state is poised to make a number of significant changes to ensure the safety of both youth in custody and detention center staff. The first change, announced Thursday, is the conversion of...
Non-sworn city workers press for merit pay system
City workers not subject to the pay agreements reached with police and fire praised the council for a recent pay raise following a compensation study, but several workers kept the pressure on the council to consider a merit-based pay system — where pay rates move up regularly based on a pre-set schedule.
Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of November 28th 2022
This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from The Holy Knives (Easy Trap), Deep Pocket Thieves (What Was I Thinking), Drucker (Defunct Baseball Team), Baby Rose (Go), Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (Crooked Tree), Matt Corby (Problems), & Amos Lee (Look For The Silver Lining)!. Monday evening on Joe's...
Sorting out taxing district errors could mean hikes for some Lexington residents
The city places properties in different taxing districts based on the services they receive, but an outdated system has led to many parcels falling outside their proper district. The result: owners receiving services they’re not paying for or paying for services they’re not receiving. In all, Eve Miller...
