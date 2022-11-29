ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WUKY

Kentucky folk anti-hero Cocaine Bear's exploits to get Hollywood treatment

Kentucky - we’re known for our bluegrass and bourbon, and Lexington likes to call itself the Horse Capital of the world, but for many years there’s been a quiet buzz around a certain bear. Come February that buzz is likely to turn into a roar as The Cocaine Bear hits cinema screens near you. WUKY’s Samantha Lederman shopped local to find out more.
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

Non-sworn city workers press for merit pay system

City workers not subject to the pay agreements reached with police and fire praised the council for a recent pay raise following a compensation study, but several workers kept the pressure on the council to consider a merit-based pay system — where pay rates move up regularly based on a pre-set schedule.
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of November 28th 2022

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from The Holy Knives (Easy Trap), Deep Pocket Thieves (What Was I Thinking), Drucker (Defunct Baseball Team), Baby Rose (Go), Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (Crooked Tree), Matt Corby (Problems), & Amos Lee (Look For The Silver Lining)!. Monday evening on Joe's...
LEXINGTON, KY

