discoverkalamazoo.com
Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan
It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More
It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
albionpleiad.com
Rae’s Diner Owner: ‘Bringing the Community Together One Breakfast at a Time’
A big yellow smiley face and the words, “Come on in!” welcome hungry folks into Rae’s Diner, the little red breakfast joint on Michigan Avenue in Albion. Inside, the diner maintains a classic feel with 18 red leather barstools circling a horseshoe-shaped counter clad in a retro black and white checkerboard pattern. Aromas of sizzling bacon, frying hash and freshly brewed coffee waft out of the kitchen and into the sun-filled dining room. Customers walk in to pick up to-go orders and chat with the owner and cook, Ray Chulis.
House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town during Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade. The parade will more than 100 Christmas-themed floats and the iconic Santa Claus. It’s happening on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony in Beckwith Park starting off the event at 6 p.m.
WNDU
C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
WNDU
Lights of Joy returns to Shipshewana
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular lights display returns to Michiana, and it’s bigger than ever. Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is now open seven days a week. Guests can view more than two million lights along a mile-and-a-half long drive. There are new additions this year including new...
Curbside bulk trash collection for Kalamazoo residents will begin December 1
The City of Kalamazoo has announced that curbside bulk trash collection for residents will begin on Thursday, December 1.
Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series
For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
swmichigandining.com
Circle K (Sprinkle Road)
Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo County Christmas tree farm, hard cider company being shut down over zoning issue
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A zoning issue and an order from a Kalamazoo County District Court magistrate is prompting a Kalamazoo County farm to shut down during one of its busiest times of year. On a normal year, when the first week of December hits, Soil Friends Hard Cider...
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
whatzup.com
Three Rivers Music Theatre getting ‘Kinky’
The winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots is based on true events, telling the story of two people with nothing in common, or so they think. With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and...
Free Shuttle Service for Passengers in Jackson on New Year’s Eve
Talk about perfect timing when it comes to celebrating the new year (2023) in style. Are you ready for free shuttle service in Jackson on new year's eve?. There's a lot to be said for "don't drink and drive." On new year's eve as we get ready to ring in the new year in Jackson, passengers will receive the royal treatment.
WILX-TV
Lost pony reunited with Meridian Township family
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pony that decided to take a walk on Thanksgiving has been reunited with its family. According to authorities, the Shetland Pony Bugsy decided to go for a walk, causing several citizens to attempt to get ahold of him. Police believe Bugsy was headed for the...
Lunatic Driver Causes Over $75K in Damages to Golf Course Near Kalamazoo
Located in Plainwell, Michigan is where you'll find Lake Doster Golf Club which recently fell victim to a senseless act of vandalism. Plainwell is about 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo. Some lunatics on what was believed to be a 4-wheeler thought it would be a good idea to go on...
whtc.com
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
Battle Creek residents can weigh in on I-94 MDOT work
The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to discuss a project to rebuild a highway interchange in Battle Creek.
6 emus captured after going loose in Kalamazoo County
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says six emus have been found after they had gotten loose near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street Wednesday morning.
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
