Coldwater, MI

discoverkalamazoo.com

Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan

It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.5 NOW FM

What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More

It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
LANSING, MI
albionpleiad.com

Rae’s Diner Owner: ‘Bringing the Community Together One Breakfast at a Time’

A big yellow smiley face and the words, “Come on in!” welcome hungry folks into Rae’s Diner, the little red breakfast joint on Michigan Avenue in Albion. Inside, the diner maintains a classic feel with 18 red leather barstools circling a horseshoe-shaped counter clad in a retro black and white checkerboard pattern. Aromas of sizzling bacon, frying hash and freshly brewed coffee waft out of the kitchen and into the sun-filled dining room. Customers walk in to pick up to-go orders and chat with the owner and cook, Ray Chulis.
ALBION, MI
MLive

House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade

Santa Claus is coming to town during Dowagiac’s Candlelight Christmas Parade. The parade will more than 100 Christmas-themed floats and the iconic Santa Claus. It’s happening on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony in Beckwith Park starting off the event at 6 p.m.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Lights of Joy returns to Shipshewana

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular lights display returns to Michiana, and it’s bigger than ever. Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy is now open seven days a week. Guests can view more than two million lights along a mile-and-a-half long drive. There are new additions this year including new...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
97.5 NOW FM

Kalamazoo Gets A Shout-Out In The New Wednesday Series

For those who haven't yet checked out the new series Wednesday, a take on the Addams Family lore, there seems to be a strange shout-out to Kalamazoo in the 7th episode of the series which is now streaming on Netflix. NME breaks down the scene and explains what the dialog was that has people scratching their heads:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
GOSHEN, IN
swmichigandining.com

Circle K (Sprinkle Road)

Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
KALAMAZOO, MI
whatzup.com

Three Rivers Music Theatre getting ‘Kinky’

The winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots is based on true events, telling the story of two people with nothing in common, or so they think. With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WILX-TV

Lost pony reunited with Meridian Township family

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A pony that decided to take a walk on Thanksgiving has been reunited with its family. According to authorities, the Shetland Pony Bugsy decided to go for a walk, causing several citizens to attempt to get ahold of him. Police believe Bugsy was headed for the...
LANSING, MI
whtc.com

Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
ALLEGAN, MI
