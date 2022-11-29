ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

13abc.com

13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here's your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US 24.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Man dead after US 24 crash with semi Tuesday afternoon

A Liberty Center, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Barker, 54, was driving eastbound on Route 24 when he "failed to maintain an assured clear distance"
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Police make an arrest following high-speed chase

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department arrested a man following a high-speed chase on Wednesday. According to officers, the pursuit was initiated by The Toledo Police Department. The cause of the pursuit remains unclear at this time.
TOLEDO, OH
