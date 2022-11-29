Holiday spending can leave you with debt that will make your purchases cost significantly more.

Related
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Teacher, 28, who quit her job to become stay-at-home girlfriend says her next aim is to get married and have children
A woman quit her school job as a teacher to be a stay-at-home girlfriend of her rich boyfriend. Summer Hawkins, a 28-year-old teacher living in Bristol, England, was stressed and unhappy with her work life. Despite all the effort she put into her work, she got only enough money to cover her expensive rent.
Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 1