Florida State, the No. 1 overall national seed, battled to the final seconds, but came up short losing to No. 2 regional seed North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Friday evening in the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament College Cup Semifinals. It marked the third meeting of the season between the two Atlantic Coast Conference foes. UNC came out with a 2-1 advantage in those three meetings on the season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO