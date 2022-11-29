ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU watching DT commitment in playoff action on Friday evening

Florida State will watch New Bern (N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Keith Sampson in playoff action on Friday evening. FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins has led his recruitment and is expected to watch as New Bern squares off with Millbrook. Friday marks the first day of the contact period that leads up to the Early Signing Period in mid-to-late December.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Soccer loses 3-2 to UNC in College Cup Semifinals

Florida State, the No. 1 overall national seed, battled to the final seconds, but came up short losing to No. 2 regional seed North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Friday evening in the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament College Cup Semifinals. It marked the third meeting of the season between the two Atlantic Coast Conference foes. UNC came out with a 2-1 advantage in those three meetings on the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU checks in on priority transfer target

Florida State checked in on transfer TE Kyle Morlock today, Noles247 has learned. Seminoles coaches hit the road on Friday for the start of the Contact Period, and Morlock is seemingly a priority. FSU offered the Division II transfer in late November, got him on-campus for an unofficial visit to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Pair of defensive linemen no longer on FSU's roster

A pair of defensive linemen - redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Shambre Jackson - no longer appear on FSU's official roster. A school spokesperson confirmed the departure of both defensive linemen from the online roster. Jarrett Jackson appeared in 11 games, with one start,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Four-star WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn

Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star receiver Adam Hopkins reopened his recruitment on Thursday, backing off a verbal he had given to Auburn in September. “Gonna see who needs a good wide receiver,” Hopkins father told 247Sports. “Last time when (Bryan) Harsin got fired many schools reached out to...
THOMASVILLE, GA
247Sports

247Sports

