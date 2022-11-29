Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FSU watching DT commitment in playoff action on Friday evening
Florida State will watch New Bern (N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Keith Sampson in playoff action on Friday evening. FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins has led his recruitment and is expected to watch as New Bern squares off with Millbrook. Friday marks the first day of the contact period that leads up to the Early Signing Period in mid-to-late December.
FSU Soccer loses 3-2 to UNC in College Cup Semifinals
Florida State, the No. 1 overall national seed, battled to the final seconds, but came up short losing to No. 2 regional seed North Carolina at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on Friday evening in the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship Tournament College Cup Semifinals. It marked the third meeting of the season between the two Atlantic Coast Conference foes. UNC came out with a 2-1 advantage in those three meetings on the season.
FSU checks in on priority transfer target
Florida State checked in on transfer TE Kyle Morlock today, Noles247 has learned. Seminoles coaches hit the road on Friday for the start of the Contact Period, and Morlock is seemingly a priority. FSU offered the Division II transfer in late November, got him on-campus for an unofficial visit to...
Pair of defensive linemen no longer on FSU's roster
A pair of defensive linemen - redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Shambre Jackson - no longer appear on FSU's official roster. A school spokesperson confirmed the departure of both defensive linemen from the online roster. Jarrett Jackson appeared in 11 games, with one start,...
FSU watching Sunshine State playoff game while they keep tabs on a safety committed elsewhere
Florida State is taking in the playoff game between Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit on Friday evening. Both teams have talented rosters, but the first name to know is Aquinas four-star safety Conrad Hussey. FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is the coach in attendance on the evening.
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Nov. 30): Speeeeeeeeeeeed
If Wednesday was about power, then Thursday was the antithesis with speed ruling the day. The end of November brought several speedy receivers and some proven playmakers into the Transfer Portal. Noles247 continues its daily look at portal entries (or intended entries) with a list of names that will be...
Late Kick: Florida State was one play away from a very different season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate shares how different Florida State's season could have been.
Four-star WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star receiver Adam Hopkins reopened his recruitment on Thursday, backing off a verbal he had given to Auburn in September. “Gonna see who needs a good wide receiver,” Hopkins father told 247Sports. “Last time when (Bryan) Harsin got fired many schools reached out to...
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0