New Steakhouse for Cascade Village
Steak lovers have a new place to check out while doing their holiday shopping in Bend. Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon had its soft opening on Black Friday. It's located in the former Jonny Carino's location on Highway 97 in Bend, in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Menu items include classic,...
The Warm and Welcoming Wallow
Wallow has several meanings. It can be the place where large animals, such as elk, roll about or lie relaxed in mud or water to keep cool and avoid biting insects or spread their scent. It can also mean to take unrestrained pleasure, to delight in something or to indulge oneself, such as wallowing in self-pity. Or, it can mean a place to meet or gather with the purpose of indulging. That's the definition you'll find on the homepage of The Wallow grill's website.
Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz has closed, is selling everything inside
A popular downtown Bend restaurant has closed its doors after more than 13 years. Owners were selling everything inside on Thursday. Joolz served Middle Eastern and Lebanese-influenced food. It closed the location on Wall Street in June. On its Facebook page, owner Juli Hamdan cited staffing issues, saying they'd lost...
Holiday Events at the Old Mill
(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District) The Old Mill District art studios and shops once again welcome First Friday Art Walk this Friday, December 2 from 3-6pm. The spirit of the season is in the air, and this week will feature a variety of festive artwork, one-of-a-kind ornaments, live music, as well as joyful songs sung by carolers roving the district!
Prineville businesses 'Rounding up for Change'
Several downtown Prineville shops are asking customers to round their purchases up to the next dollar this holiday season, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter Several local businesses are inviting their customers this holiday season to "round up for change" and benefit a local nonprofit in the process. Bayberry Lane is joining Vintage Cottage, Gypsy Barn, Whiskey Darlin and Dirty Arrow Street Wear in asking customers to round up their purchase to the next dollar, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter. Customers can also choose to make standard cash donations....
▶️ Families, kids react to Northwest Crossing Christmas tree lighting in Bend
A tree lighting took place at Northwest Crossing Thursday night. Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen was there to capture the event. On Friday, Bend’s Community Tree Lighting at the top of Drake Park by the Commons Cafe. The party starts around 3:00 p.m. and the tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m.
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon
(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission. Honor Flight of Central Oregon...
Team Long Road arrives in Bend today, traveling from the Massachusetts coast
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some marines walking across the country arrived in Bend on Thursday. They're traveling from the Massachusetts coast to the Oregon coast. The marines want to raise awareness about the more than 80 thousand veterans who are still missing in action. Two of the walkers have served over 56 years in the marines. In August, they were joined by a third marine in Illinois.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
BACK IN TIME - 1912: Woman in search of husband
Young woman of Pennsylvania writes to paper in hopes it may lead to finding a husband 110 years ago November 29, 1912 A young woman of Pennsylvania writes to the Journal that she wants a husband. She isn't so very particular about it either. He must be somewhere between 35 and 40 and have some means. Now, Crook County can furnish plenty of good men who can fill the bill. It doesn't matter if you have red hair or no hair at all. Your age can be anything you want to make it and as to means-well, you can leave...
A surprise mixed decision on Crooked River Ranch development
Planning commission recommends against zoning change necessary for new development on the Ranch In a mixed decision, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted in favor of a new development on Crooked River Ranch, but at the same time voted four to two against recommending the zoning change necessary for the development to go forward. The owners of the property, the MacPherson family, propose a 54-lot housing development on 142-acre property at the center of the Ranch. The land is currently zoned rural rangeland and must be rezoned rural residential in order for the MacPherson's to build houses there. ...
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
5 things to know Friday: Bend PD’s role in new camping code
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity project wins sustainability awards
A Central Oregon nonprofit receives awards for their housing project focused on sustainability. Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity won Earth Advantage Awards for Most Net Zero Homes and Project of the Year in the Affordable Single Family category for its Northwest Cottages community. Earth Advantage Awards are given to builders in...
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
▶️ Marines arrive in Bend on 3,365-mile walk to raise awareness for MIAs
Two Marines who are on a mission to walk the entire length of U.S. Highway 20 made their way into Bend Thursday. They want to raise awareness for those soldiers who are missing in action. Marine Coleman Kinzer embarked on his mission on June 6. He was joined by his...
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
▶️ Mental health professionals on impacts of Safeway shooting video release
After the Bend Police Department’s release Thursday of the surveillance video from the Safeway shooting that took the lives of two community members on August 28, local mental health providers are offering extra support. It’s a chance for people to decide for themselves whether or not to watch the...
Bend Safeway shooting surveillance video released by Bend Police
The Bend Police Department released surveillance video from the Aug. 28 shooting at the Safeway on the city’s east side Thursday morning. They also released a 400-page report with details on the shooting. Bend PD has posted both items on their website. Central Oregon Daily News has chosen not...
