Young woman of Pennsylvania writes to paper in hopes it may lead to finding a husband 110 years ago November 29, 1912 A young woman of Pennsylvania writes to the Journal that she wants a husband. She isn't so very particular about it either. He must be somewhere between 35 and 40 and have some means. Now, Crook County can furnish plenty of good men who can fill the bill. It doesn't matter if you have red hair or no hair at all. Your age can be anything you want to make it and as to means-well, you can leave...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO