Derby Building Products Promotes Michael Morris to Senior Vice President of Sales
QUEBEC CITY, QC – Derby Building Products today announced the promotion of Michael Morris to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales. Mike started with Derby in January of 2018 as a Regional Sales Manager, and was promoted to Vice President of Sales in September of 2019 to lead sales for the Tando® brand. Today’s promotion gives Morris responsibility for all Derby Brands across all channels in addition to customer service leadership.
Croatian Specialty Chemical Plant Goes 100% Solar Powered!
Corrosion protection manufacturer, CorteCros®, daughter company of Cortec® Corporation, is proud to announce that its manufacturing facility in Split, Croatia, is now almost fully solar powered. The company installed new solar panels for energy production last month and is now generating electricity from the panels. Solar panels collect clean renewable energy from the sun and convert it into electrical energy that is used to power CorteCros® facility and logistics center. Unfortunately, unstable geopolitical situation and high energy prices are a problem all over the world. This is another reason for the company to utilize its own energy resources as much as possible.
Updated ASCE Standard 2 Helps Measure Oxygen Transfer Rate to Water
Reston, Va. – ASCE’s newest standard, Measurement of Oxygen Transfer in Clean Water, ASCE/EWRI 2–22, provides the latest methods for measuring the rate of oxygen transfer from diffused gas and mechanical oxygenation devices to water. This standard aims to be general enough to be applied to all clean water unsteady-state tests and specific enough to incorporate all essential procedures.
Future of Construction
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the construction industry was 3.5 percent in July 2022. The last time it was lower than this was in September 2019, about six months before the initial lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest it has been for nearly three years; the labor shortage remains one of the most critical construction industry trends for 2022, per The Hartford.
Bridge Recognized as Significant Infrastructure for Long Beach
The Long Beach International Gateway Bridge was honored Monday for contributing to the national economy as a vital link in the global supply chain by three leading organizations representing designers and public operators of U.S. infrastructure. Representatives from the American Council of Engineering Companies, the American Public Works Association and...
Long-term successful collaboration with major fertilizer producer
One of the world’s top fertilizer producers operates a big fertilizer complex in South America. A few years ago, the company started an expansion project that includes three additional phosphoric acid concentration lines. Sulzer was selected to supply the critical evaporator circulation pumps. “The circulation of the phosphoric acid...
