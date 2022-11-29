Corrosion protection manufacturer, CorteCros®, daughter company of Cortec® Corporation, is proud to announce that its manufacturing facility in Split, Croatia, is now almost fully solar powered. The company installed new solar panels for energy production last month and is now generating electricity from the panels. Solar panels collect clean renewable energy from the sun and convert it into electrical energy that is used to power CorteCros® facility and logistics center. Unfortunately, unstable geopolitical situation and high energy prices are a problem all over the world. This is another reason for the company to utilize its own energy resources as much as possible.

3 DAYS AGO