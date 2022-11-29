Read full article on original website
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Obituary for Christopher Alan Dahl
Chris passed away suddenly on November 22, 2022. He was 53 years old. Chris was born in Northfield, MN. He graduated from Pepperdine University and was attending the Carlson School of Business at the time of his death. He was an owner in Trystar, a manufacturing company, and a founding partner in The Points North Group, a family office that manages private equity investments.
Obituary for Stephen J. Haugh
Stephen J. Haugh, age 70, of Prior Lake, entered Gods arms in the morning hours of November 30, 2022, at Southdale Hospital, from complications of a stroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 9, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., both at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake, with interment following at Credit River Cemetery. Father Tom Walker and cousin Father Kevin Kenney will preside. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in honor of Steve.
Obituary for Sister Mary Lauren Spence, SSND
Sister Mary Lauren Spence, SSND, age 96, died November 30, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community – St. Gertrude’s, Shakopee. Funeral services will be held Monday December 5 at Windermere Chapel, 1705 Windermere Way, Shakopee, with Visitation beginning at 10 a.m.; Sharing of Memories at 10:45 a.m.; and Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Livestreaming will begin at 10:45 a.m. at this link: www.ssndcp.org/live/blc.
Obituary for Jon R. Dressen
Jon Richard Dressen, age 52, of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly of complications due to pneumonia on November 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 12 p.m., at the Shakopee American Legion, with interment following at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery. Jon was born on...
Obituary for Lisa M. Tormoen
Lisa Marie Tormoen, age 51, of Savage, passed away on November 25, 2022. Survived by loving children, Carter Tormoen, Connor Tormoen; and brother, Jeffrey Anderson (Teena). Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Lynda Anderson. Lisa attended Kennedy Sr. High School in Bloomington, MN where she enjoyed being on the...
Obituary for Judith A. Kolz
Judith A. Kolz, age 74, of Savage, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Burnsville. Judy was born in Antigo, WI, on June 26, 1948, the daughter of Ludwig and Ann (Zimmerman) Selner. Judy married Jim Kolz on January 14, 1978, in their hometown of Antigo. Judy was...
Shakopee native Cianflone to perform in hometown over holidays
Award-winning opera singer and Shakopee native Andrea Lynn Cianflone will be performing several singalong concerts during the holidays at The Social Exchange Co. in Shakopee. Cianflone, who grew up in Shakopee and graduated from Eden Prairie High School and St. Olaf College, will be accompanied by Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist Aldo.
The Grief Club of Minnesota moves into Chanhassen location
Just like the love for a person is unique, so is the grief for them when they die. That’s a major theme at The Grief Club of Minnesota, which recently opened a 9,000-square foot facility in Chanhassen. “Our hope is to help people get to a place where what...
Where the heck it was
The answer to last week’s quiz was the Chaska Veteran’s Park at 619 Creek Rd. Lynette Fiebelkorn, Connie Dummer, Don Bartels, Timothy Schoen and Maryam Yusuf guessed it correctly!
The Minnesota Valley Community Band presents 35th ‘Holiday Pops Concert’
The Minnesota Valley Community Band presents its 35th annual “Holiday Pops” concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. in the auditorium of Chaska High School. The 55-minute concert will feature a special arrangement of “Ding Dong Merrily on High,” Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Greensleeves,” music from the beloved holiday films “Home Alone” and “The Polar Express” and Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival.”
What happened on this date in local history?
December 1, 1927: The Guardian Angels High School basketball team will play Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s High at the local Guardian Angels auditorium on Tuesday evening, December 6th, the game being called at 8:15. The Guardian Angel auditorium has been fitted out into a fine basketball court and is ideal for the purpose. It has ample seating capacity, admission will be 15¢ and 35¢.
Scott County allocating ARPA funds to Shakopee FRC relocation project
Scott County is allocating some of its received American Rescue Plan Act funds toward building modifications and improvements for the Shakopee Family Resource Center relocation project. The project budget is $525,000 and will be entirely covered through ARPA dollars. This amendment to the budget was approved by the Scott County...
Prior Lake has some depth, but not a ton of experience returning
The Prior Lake boys basketball team has some depth, but not a ton of varsity experience. The Lakers lost their top-five scorers to graduation last year, but they were the only seniors who got significant varsity minutes. So there is some talent back as Prior Lake tries to improve on last year’s 11-17 overall record, including 7-11 in the South Suburban Conference.
Prior Lake police calls: Nov. 22-29
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 22-29. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
New coach looks to change the culture for Burnsville on the court
Erik Leafblad has a big job ahead of him taking over as the Burnsville boys basketball coach. The Blaze has struggled in its two seasons under former coach Jonte Flowers, finishing with a 3-22 overall mark last year, including a 2-16 in the South Suburban Conference.
Popular pop-up Christmas cocktail bar is back at Old Log Theatre
Come for the cocktails, stay for the over 125-year-old cabin decorated in sparkly Christmas decorations. The Old Log Theatre, located at 5185 Meadville Street in Excelsior, will once again be transforming the quaint cabin on the property into the Jingle Bar, a pop-up Christmas-themed cocktail bar, through Dec. 23. The bar is open Thursdays from 4-10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4-11 p.m.
Some positives for the Lakers through their first five contests
The Prior Lake girls hockey team could have easily started the season with five straight wins. The Lakers fell to 3-2 overall Nov. 22 with a 3-2 home loss to Apple Valley in South Suburban Conference play. The game was tied 3-3 with 7:32 left to play in the third period before the Eagles scored the game-winner with 21 second remaining.
Block, Draine return to lead the way for the hopeful Lakers
Can the Prior Lake gymnastics team make a run at the Section 2AA title?. That’s the hope for Lakers coach Patrick Kloeckner, who has two returning state qualifiers back this season in senior captain Terin Block and sophomore Annie Draine.
Prior Lake resident works with city to improve water quality on Lower Prior Lake
Low lake levels on Prior Lake has been causing concern for residents and boaters the past two years, making it difficult for them to navigate through the water. But one resident took advantage of the situation to improve the water quality while levels are low. Matt Schafer, a Prior Lake...
