Stephen J. Haugh, age 70, of Prior Lake, entered Gods arms in the morning hours of November 30, 2022, at Southdale Hospital, from complications of a stroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 9, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., both at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake, with interment following at Credit River Cemetery. Father Tom Walker and cousin Father Kevin Kenney will preside. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in honor of Steve.

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO