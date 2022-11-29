Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thanksgiving night fire in Kill Devil Hills causes extensive damage, loss of pets
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on November 24, 2022 at 8:50 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of Sioux St. with fire showing from the roof area. Fire crews from Colington and Kitty Hawk fire departments also...
2 people remain hospitalized following Virginia Beach officer-involved shooting
Police are on scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
CHOPPER 10: Aerial view of Newtown Road shopping center shooting scene
Chopper 10 flew over the response to a shooting incident in Virginia the afternoon of December 1.
Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia Beach
Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent University Drive.
big945.com
Water system pressure advisory issued for customers in Northern Buxton
The Dare County Water Department has announced that repairs have been completed for the water line leak that occurred earlier today in the village of Buxton. Approximately 50 customers were without service while repairs were made. Now that repairs are completed, that area of the water system will be flushed...
Lockdown lifted after threats made to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City
Threats made to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, N.C., police are on scene securing the school
Suspect turns self in after two hurt in Independence Boulevard shooting
A man accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Virginia Beach last week turned himself in and is now facing charges.
Virginia Beach police: 3 Norfolk teens arrested, charged for driving stolen car, possessing stolen gun
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police officers in Virginia Beach arrested three teenagers from Norfolk last Monday after chasing down a stolen car. A statement from the police department said just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers got an alert about a possible stolen vehicle from license plate recognition software.
WAVY News 10
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
big945.com
Town of Duck, Weeks Marine provide update regarding delayed beach nourishment efforts
According to a Tuesday update, the Town of Duck has been informed by Weeks Marine, the contractor doing the four-town beach nourishment project, that they are likely to be delaying work in Duck until mid-March due to equipment issues, minor weather- related delays, and commitment to another time-sensitive job. Weeks Marine has fallen behind the original schedule.
big945.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Beach Road Bottle Shop
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 17th for Beach Road Bottle Shop, 1006 S. Virginia Dare Trail #4, Kill Devil Hills. Bob Peele, Past Chair of the Board of Directors, and Director, of Wanchese Marine Industrial Park...
WAVY News 10
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
Pasquotank launches energy assistance program
With the cold temperatures quickly approaching, Pasquotank County has launched a low-income assistance program to pay for heating expenses.
Threat made against high school in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — For the second day in a row, a local school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made against it. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the threat was made against Northeastern High School around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was placed on immediate lockdown and police and first responders were called to investigate.
outerbanksvoice.com
‘The town didn’t get what it bargained for’
Southern Shores seeks to fix problem in beach nourishment project. The northern beaches of Southern Shores ended up with significantly less sand than they were originally slated to receive during the recent renourishment efforts that wrapped up in that municipality late last month. But it is expected to take several weeks before the project contractor and the construction design firm come to a resolution on how the disparity will be addressed.
Elizabeth City among NC school systems that received Thursday active shooter threat
Elizabeth City is among several school districts across North Carolina that appear to have received the same anonymous threat Thursday.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 2-4
Enjoy the holiday season in Hampton Roads! This weekend continues with festive events around the area.
obxtoday.com
William H. Weatherly, III
William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Weatherly was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 17, 1929, to the late, William Henry Weatherly, Jr., and Dorothy Aycock Weatherly. He was a retired real estate agent, a member of Christ Episcopal Church and attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Mr. Weatherly was inducted in the NC Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame, he enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, and relished the time he was able to spend on the river as an accomplished sailor and instructor in the art of sailing. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his Country in the United States Coast Guard.
