Kill Devil Hills, NC

WAVY News 10

Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
big945.com

Water system pressure advisory issued for customers in Northern Buxton

The Dare County Water Department has announced that repairs have been completed for the water line leak that occurred earlier today in the village of Buxton. Approximately 50 customers were without service while repairs were made. Now that repairs are completed, that area of the water system will be flushed...
BUXTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
big945.com

Town of Duck, Weeks Marine provide update regarding delayed beach nourishment efforts

According to a Tuesday update, the Town of Duck has been informed by Weeks Marine, the contractor doing the four-town beach nourishment project, that they are likely to be delaying work in Duck until mid-March due to equipment issues, minor weather- related delays, and commitment to another time-sensitive job. Weeks Marine has fallen behind the original schedule.
DUCK, NC
big945.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Beach Road Bottle Shop

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 17th for Beach Road Bottle Shop, 1006 S. Virginia Dare Trail #4, Kill Devil Hills. Bob Peele, Past Chair of the Board of Directors, and Director, of Wanchese Marine Industrial Park...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in

Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food …. Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1603363. Life in Hampton Roads report: Optimism on finances, …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. WAVY-TV 10's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Threat made against high school in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — For the second day in a row, a local school was placed on lockdown due to an anonymous threat made against it. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the threat was made against Northeastern High School around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was placed on immediate lockdown and police and first responders were called to investigate.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

‘The town didn’t get what it bargained for’

Southern Shores seeks to fix problem in beach nourishment project. The northern beaches of Southern Shores ended up with significantly less sand than they were originally slated to receive during the recent renourishment efforts that wrapped up in that municipality late last month. But it is expected to take several weeks before the project contractor and the construction design firm come to a resolution on how the disparity will be addressed.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
obxtoday.com

William H. Weatherly, III

William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Weatherly was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 17, 1929, to the late, William Henry Weatherly, Jr., and Dorothy Aycock Weatherly. He was a retired real estate agent, a member of Christ Episcopal Church and attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Mr. Weatherly was inducted in the NC Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame, he enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, and relished the time he was able to spend on the river as an accomplished sailor and instructor in the art of sailing. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his Country in the United States Coast Guard.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

