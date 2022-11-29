Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Camel pageant is among World Cup's sidelines attractions
The camel batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup
'I didn't get hit in the balls': US star Christian Pulisic says he is taking injury 'day-by-day' ahead of Netherlands clash
US Men's National Team (USMNT) captain Christian Pulisic shone some light on his mystery injury on Thursday and allayed fears surrounding his fitness heading into Saturday's huge round of 16 clash against the Netherlands.
Comments / 0