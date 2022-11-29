ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay.

After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return.

The Eagles have not decided whether to place Gardner-Johnson, 24, on injured reserve, according to the report.

Acquired in an Aug. 30 trade with the New Orleans Saints, Gardner-Johnson has started every game for the 10-1 Eagles and has 60 tackles and one sack along with the career-high six picks.

He has 11 interceptions, four sacks and 221 tackles in 54 games (42 starts) with the Eagles and Saints (2019-21), who drafted him in the fourth round in 2019.

Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship replaced Gardner-Johnson and intercepted Aaron Rodgers in the red zone in the second quarter of Philadelphia's 40-33 win.

--Field Level Media

