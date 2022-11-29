ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers defense collapses without Rashan Gary, De'Vondre Campbell

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
An already disappointing group for much of the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers defense folded like a cheap lawnchair after losing star edge rusher Rashan Gary and All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to injuries.

Gary tore his ACL midway through Week 9 against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, while Campbell went out with a knee injury in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills and hasn’t played since.

In the three games that the Packers haven’t had Gary or Campbell, the defense gave up 443 yards per game and 31.7 points per game, including the 500 total yards and 40 points produced by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

In Week 11, Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans created 320 passing yards, a season-high allowed by the Packers.

In Week 12, Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders and the Eagles rushed for 363 yards, the most allowed by the Packers in years.

How bad has it been on defense? Pick a stat, and the Packers have been near the NFL’s bottom over the last three games.

Between Weeks 10-12, the Packers have allowed the second most points (95) in the NFL, second-most total yards (1,329), most passing touchdowns (eight), most rushing yards (610), most first downs (74), most total touchdowns (13), third-most third-down conversions (20), second-highest yards per rush (5.4), third-highest passer rating (113.4), second-most rushing touchdowns (five), sixth-highest YPA (7.8), fourth-highest yards per completion (12.0) and fourth-highest yards per play (6.1).

The Packers had a legitimate chance to get the season back on track with games against the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles. Matt LaFleur’s team stole one against the Cowboys with a late comeback, but the defensive problems without Gary and Campbell were far too much to overcome for the Packers over the last two games especially.

