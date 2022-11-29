Read full article on original website
Student with fake gun sparks police response in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wash. – A student with a fake gun prompted a huge law enforcement response to Burlington-Edison High School on Tuesday, November 29th. Burlington Police say school staff alerted them that a student on campus was possibly armed with a gun. The Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon Police Departments...
Court upgrades charges against Everson man accused of murdering his father
EVERSON, Wash. – An Everson man accused of killing his father is now facing a more serious murder charge. Whatcom County Sheriff’s investigators requested that 20-year-old Ethan Knight be charged with 1st degree murder, according to court documents. Knight is accused of shooting and killing his father, Michael...
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
Overnight shelters open in Bellingham, Ferndale
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – With a winter weather advisory in effect, emergency overnight shelters remain open in two Whatcom County locations. People in need of shelter in Bellingham will be able to stay in the Civic Field locker rooms from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter will remain open...
Concrete issues boil water advisory after E. coli detected
CONCRETE, Wash. – The town of Concrete is working to clear its water system after E. coli and coliform bacteria were found. The Department of Health confirmed the presence of the bacteria on November 23rd and the town immediately began notifying residents. They are advised to only drink water...
Whatcom County Auditor certifies election, childcare initiative squeaks by
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A childcare initiative in Whatcom County has been approved by a very slim margin. Whatcom County Auditor Diana Bradrick certified the results of the 2022 election on Tuesday, November 29th, which included a proposed property tax increase to fund childcare services. That initiative needed a simple...
Late surge of “cured” ballots put local childcare initiative over the top
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It was a come-from-behind victory for a childcare initiative on the November ballot in Whatcom County. Proposition 5 will raise property tax rates to help pay for early childhood education, childcare and other support for children in homeless or low income families. It passed by just...
Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning still in place
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – We have escaped the worst-case scenario for winter weather in Whatcom County. But the National Weather Service still has a winter weather advisory and a high wind warning in effect for western Whatcom County. The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 30th. The...
