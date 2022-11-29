ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year

LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
One dead following Topeka officer-involved shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - After pulling over a suspected stolen vehicle, a Topeka police officer shot and killed a man after the man showed the officer his gun. Topeka police say that on December 1, shortly before 7:00 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle occupied by a man in the east alley of the 2000 block of SW Lincoln Street.
Two Women Injured in JoCo Crash

Two women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1999 Chevy van, driven by 63-year-old Debra J. Bradfield of Centerview, was on Missouri 58, south of SW Route VV around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The van then returned to the roadway, crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2018 Dodge Journey, driven by 53-year-old Brandi K. Hall of Holden. The van came to rest facing south and the Dodge came to rest facing east.
Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Right now, we know that Olathe police tried to stop a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11...
Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact. “You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said. Luckily, no one was injured.
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
Citizens and Law Enforcement Team Up to Take Suspected Thieves Into Custody

Several weeks ago the Bates County Sheriff’s Office began seeing Facebook post with video surveillance footage of a truck suspected in multiple burglaries and thefts in and around Bates County and Henry County. In a joint operation with Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives set out to identify the subjects in the truck and match them with multiple surveillance camera footage. During this time, multiple citizens called Detectives with information about the owners of the truck and last known location of them. Several times the Sheriff’s Office received calls about the area of the truck but when deputies arrived the truck had fled the area.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
