Read full article on original website
Related
swineweb.com
Why is it important in wean-to-market barns? By: Dr. Rachel Stika Jensen Pipestone Veterinary Services
Biosecurity. It is a big bold word but has it revolutionized the swine industry over decades? We go to extraordinary lengths to enhance sow farm biosecurity, which has historically been rewarded well. This begs the question: why do we not have near the standards for biosecurity in wean-to-market barns? Disease does not stop at the sow farm; however, biosecurity in wean-to-market sites is severely lacking to nonexistent.
swineweb.com
Pork Producers Advised to Create, Implement and Adhere to a Farm Safety Plan
The Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services says the key to maintaining a safe agricultural work place is to have a plan and to make sure everyone believes in that plan and follows it. Workplace Safety and Prevention Services is responsible for occupational health and safety awareness in agriculture, manufacturing and service industries in Ontario. Dean Anderson, the Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services, told those on hand last month for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022, the sectors that face the greatest risks tend to be those that have the largest equipment but don’t have a formal health and safety program and agriculture falls in that category because of its large equipment and two seasons, planting and harvest, that tend to get very rushed.
swineweb.com
Barn Talk Q&A: Billionaire Land Investors, Hog Barn Cash Flow & CA Prop 12 Law
Welcome to Barn Talk, Q&A edition. In today’s episode we’re answering your questions. We cover our thoughts on 9-11, hog barn cash flow, update on Prop 12 law, billionaire land investors & much, much more. Pay the fee!
swineweb.com
Podcast: Bringing Solutions and Change to the Swine Industry – Chris Bomgaars
In this episode, we shift gears a little bit from our by-products series and visit with Chris Bomgaars, founder of Every Pig. Chris grew up immersed in the swine industry through his father’s local veterinary clinic. Chris then studied international business in Spain but returned to his hometown to work with his father’s expanding business. Chris saw a missing piece in the swine industry, ultimately becoming his platform’s basis. He noticed that most of the health problems in the swine industry were being reacted to quite slowly rather than being proactive. He began looking at how information was being collected and noticed that many of the methods used did not allow the industry to act fast enough to mitigate these challenges. Originally, Every Pig started as a digital collection application that allowed for data to be collected in real-time that had previously been collected on paper. Over time, the platform was expanded to utilize artificial intelligence to suggest certain diseases based on pictures. If you would like to learn more about Chris and Every Pig after listening to this episode, you can follow in the link below.
swineweb.com
Soft Robotics Inc. secures $26M i led by Tyson Ventures. Marel and Johnsonville also invest and join Soft Robotics powerful syndicate.
Soft Robotics Inc. (SRI) announced today that it raised $26M in an initial Series C closing and will use the funds to expand commercial deployment of its mGripAI™ robotic picking solutions. mGripAI is an easy-to-integrate automation package that combines ultra-fast 3D vision and artificial intelligence technologies with patented and proven, IP69K-rated, soft grasping to give industrial robots the hand-eye coordination of humans. This unprecedented combination of robotic “hands,” “eyes,” and “brains” enables, for the first time, the use of high-speed industrial arms to automate bulk picking processes throughout protein, produce, dairy, baked goods, and prepared foods operations.
swineweb.com
Prairie Hog Country: December/January issue
I am excited to share that the sixth edition of Prairie Hog Country in 2022, December/January is released today. This issue is jam packed, with follow up coverage from Alberta Livestock Expo, RDSTW, SK Pork Symposium, MPC fall producer meetings plus a preview of both the AB Pork AGM and BPS. In addition to coverage on recent fall events also included in this issue is coverage from a multi-storey research pig barn in China, Rescue Training, Labour Challenges, Public Trust & Image, Economic Reality, Biosecurity and much much more. Plus the 2023 PHC Calendar is stitched in the center.
swineweb.com
Rabobank Recognizes its 2022 Food and Agribusiness Leadership Award Winners
Aramark, Pivot Bio and Afresh celebrated during Rabobank Food & Agribusiness Summit. Rabobank, a leading global food and agribusiness (F&A) bank, today announced the recipients of its annual Rabobank North America Leadership Awards. The awards celebrate both large-scale corporations and fast-growing emerging companies that are setting remarkable examples of industry stewardship, sustainability, and innovation within the North American F&A space.
swineweb.com
Africa could boom with beef, pork demand
The US Meat Export Federation continues its efforts to diversify and expand beef export markets in Africa. President and CEO Dan Halstrom tells Brownfield the biggest hurdle is developing a reliable supply chain. “Once you get our grain-fed beef or our corn-fed pork into their mouths and they understand the eating experience, it’s an entirely different in what they’re used to in terms of a luxury item.”
swineweb.com
Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison
The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...
swineweb.com
Genesus Global Market Report EU and Spanish Pork Markets November 2022
Mercedes Vega, General Director for Spain, Italy & Portugal. At the end of writing my last report on the market situation, one is left with the hope of being able, in the next one, to say that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the truth is that it is not very clear. Let’s go week by week.
swineweb.com
Epidemiological survey of the lung lesions associated to Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae at the slaughterhouse in pigs vaccinated with di erent Mhyo vaccines in Spain
The assessment of lung lesions compatible with Enzootic Pneumonia (EN) at the slaughterhouse is the reference technique for assessing the effectiveness of vaccines against Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae (Mhyo). However, control of EN and so the result, may depend also on other factors like concomitant disease involved on the porcine respiratory disease complex (PRDC), environment conditions or management1,2.
swineweb.com
Lean hog futures fall, live cattle futures end lower – CME
Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) fell more than 4% on Monday, pressured by worries about Chinese demand for US pork and expectations of a seasonal slide in wholesale ham prices, Reuters reported, citing traders. The CME February lean hogs contract settled down 3.750 cents at 84.750...
Comments / 0