swineweb.com
Genesus Global Market Report EU and Spanish Pork Markets November 2022
Mercedes Vega, General Director for Spain, Italy & Portugal. At the end of writing my last report on the market situation, one is left with the hope of being able, in the next one, to say that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the truth is that it is not very clear. Let’s go week by week.
swineweb.com
Africa could boom with beef, pork demand
The US Meat Export Federation continues its efforts to diversify and expand beef export markets in Africa. President and CEO Dan Halstrom tells Brownfield the biggest hurdle is developing a reliable supply chain. “Once you get our grain-fed beef or our corn-fed pork into their mouths and they understand the eating experience, it’s an entirely different in what they’re used to in terms of a luxury item.”
swineweb.com
Slat replacement with Altenburg Construction.
Andy Altenburg offers practical advice on evaluating slats in an existing facility. Over the last 27 years, Altenburg Construction has built a reputation as the Midwest’s slat replacement professionals. We caught up with the owner, Andy Altenburg, to discuss what to look for when evaluating slats in an existing facility.
swineweb.com
Greenwashing: It’s not hogwash, By Angie Krieger
I had the opportunity to travel to New Orleans a few weeks ago for the American Agricultural Law Association’s (AALA) annual symposium. I have to say, I’m not a fan of the city. The food was great, and the weather was amazing compared to home (where we were getting our first snow of the year!). But, other than that, I won’t be in a big hurry to go back. Bourbon Street was not for me, and I saw a few too many rats in the streets. That’s not a bad lawyer joke; we’re talking legit roaming rodents!
swineweb.com
Pork Producers Advised to Create, Implement and Adhere to a Farm Safety Plan
The Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services says the key to maintaining a safe agricultural work place is to have a plan and to make sure everyone believes in that plan and follows it. Workplace Safety and Prevention Services is responsible for occupational health and safety awareness in agriculture, manufacturing and service industries in Ontario. Dean Anderson, the Strategic Advisor Agriculture with Workplace Safety and Prevention Services, told those on hand last month for Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022, the sectors that face the greatest risks tend to be those that have the largest equipment but don’t have a formal health and safety program and agriculture falls in that category because of its large equipment and two seasons, planting and harvest, that tend to get very rushed.
