ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
swineweb.com

Iowa livestock producers fined for manure management violations

Several livestock producers have been fined by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in recent weeks for failing to comply with manure management requirements, according to DNR records. Most of the violations pertained to required annual updates of manure management plans, which determine how much manure can be applied to...
IOWA STATE
swineweb.com

Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison

The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...
WISCONSIN STATE
swineweb.com

One Million Servings of Pork Donated to Food Banks

NPB and several state pork associations partnered with Farmland, a brand of Smithfield Foods, and country music superstar Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour concert series to donate 210,000 #poundsofpork this fall to food banks. That’s an estimated total of 1 million servings of pork divided among the following food banks:...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy