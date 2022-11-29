Read full article on original website
Related
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
knkx.org
Washington tribe tests its rights to commercial net pen fish farming
An executive order from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources earlier this month aims to end commercial net pen fish farming in Washington’s public waters. Cooke Aquaculture has been ordered to dismantle its operations in Puget Sound and Skagit Bay – and told its leases will not be renewed. But it has a key partner in its fight to remain here.
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
seattlemedium.com
Washington State Moving On Electric Cars
The move by states to increase the use of electric cars is here with Washington as one of the leaders. A recent look into what Washingtonians think shows support for the ban on gas vehicles was especially high among respondents who identified as very liberal, and low among those who identified as very conservative.
ifiberone.com
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
MyNorthwest.com
Small Business Administration offers disaster relief after Bolt Creek Fire
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Thursday they would be offering disaster relief loans to businesses impacted by the Bolt Creek Fire. On Nov. 29, Gov. Jay Inslee requested the wildfire be declared a disaster by the SBA. The Bolt Creek Fire raged from Sept. 10 until Oct. 21 and burned more than 14,000 acres.
KXLY
Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?
If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
MyNorthwest.com
Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight
Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
Does a Massive 600 Pound Octopus Live Under This Bridge in Washington?
Puget Sound is full of octopuses, they crave the rugged bottom and abundant food supply of clams, small fish, crabs, and other slimy stinky things on the sea floor. Maybe that’s why the Giant Pacific Octopus, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, is known as the largest octopus in the world and makes its home in the Pacific Northwest.
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
Here’s when Whatcom County’s best chance of lowland snow will come
The arctic chill will linger, with temperatures at least 10 degrees below normal.
Strong winds, snow cuts power to thousands in Puget Sound area
Thousands lost power across western Washington after a late November snowfall, rain, and high winds swept across the area. On Tuesday night, more than 80,000 people lost power due to the weather, with 35 to 40 mph gusts of wind. As crews work to restore power to affected areas, some...
More snow Friday night? Maybe. Cold for the next 24 hours? Yes!
Get ready for another chance of snow overnight Friday as we’re in for a very cold 24 hours. Meteorologist Cliff Mass told The Dori Monson Show, “We’re going to have a dry period for 24 hours. And then Friday night and Saturday morning, we have another chance of snow.
You Now Have Another Option To Carry This In Washington State
How many times have you either been pulled over by a police officer or been in a fender bender, needed to show your vehicle registration...and couldn't find it? Maybe you found it, but it was from last year and you could've swore you put 2022's in the same spot? Rest easy, because now you can put aside your paper registration.
Thousands Lose Power After Intense Winter Storm Strikes Western Washington
Several crashes and road closures were reported soon after the storm swept through the region.
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
989kbay.com
Overnight shelters open in Bellingham, Ferndale
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – With a winter weather advisory in effect, emergency overnight shelters remain open in two Whatcom County locations. People in need of shelter in Bellingham will be able to stay in the Civic Field locker rooms from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter will remain open...
Comments / 0