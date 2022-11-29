ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
knkx.org

Washington tribe tests its rights to commercial net pen fish farming

An executive order from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources earlier this month aims to end commercial net pen fish farming in Washington’s public waters. Cooke Aquaculture has been ordered to dismantle its operations in Puget Sound and Skagit Bay – and told its leases will not be renewed. But it has a key partner in its fight to remain here.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Washington State Moving On Electric Cars

The move by states to increase the use of electric cars is here with Washington as one of the leaders. A recent look into what Washingtonians think shows support for the ban on gas vehicles was especially high among respondents who identified as very liberal, and low among those who identified as very conservative.
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Small Business Administration offers disaster relief after Bolt Creek Fire

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Thursday they would be offering disaster relief loans to businesses impacted by the Bolt Creek Fire. On Nov. 29, Gov. Jay Inslee requested the wildfire be declared a disaster by the SBA. The Bolt Creek Fire raged from Sept. 10 until Oct. 21 and burned more than 14,000 acres.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?

If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'

SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight

Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington

The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
YAKIMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
989kbay.com

Overnight shelters open in Bellingham, Ferndale

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – With a winter weather advisory in effect, emergency overnight shelters remain open in two Whatcom County locations. People in need of shelter in Bellingham will be able to stay in the Civic Field locker rooms from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter will remain open...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy