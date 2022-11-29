ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatnowvegas.com

Dragon Tiger Noodle Company Still Appears to Be Planning a Location in Boca Park

Founded by Food Network star Chef Jet Tila, Dragon Tiger Noodle Company offers a menu of noodle bowls, rice bowls, and more at three locations here in Las Vegas, plus one more location in Colorado. Liquor license paperwork appears to show that fourth Las Vegas location—covered by Eater Vegas last year—is still on its way to Boca Park. The paperwork gives the address 750 S Rampart Blvd #11 for the location.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas

A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Chef Gordon Ramsay expands his empire in Las Vegas

If a celebrity chef opens one restaurant in Las Vegas, that’s a big deal. Two? Amazing. Three? You’re entering the realm of legend. Gordon Ramsay, the man who brought the world Hell’s Kitchen, as well as countless other bingeable reality shows, has now opened his sixth restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip—Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay—and it’s a stunner, with a welcoming décor and a menu that will have Ramsay’s fans smiling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Sol Mexican Cocina Is Now Open, With Tacos and Bruno Mars Cocktails

Sol Mexican Cocina is now open inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. The Baja-style restaurant is serving coastal Mexican favorites like duck tacos, ceviche, and grilled elote corn inside a breezy and open restaurant space on the Las Vegas Strip. The dining room opens to a bar with lounge seating in shades of beige and black. Inside, the ceiling is draped in cool tan sheets, swaying over the restaurant’s centerpiece, a boulder with a sculpture made of tree boughs and fabric.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Chile Poblano Mexican Grill Looks to Add Beer, Wine, and Liquor

Up along I-15 in Moapa, Glendale Boulevard breaks off the Las Vegas Freeway, and just down that road, you’ll find new local, family-owned restaurant Chile Poblano Mexican Grill. Having opened in May, Chile Poblano has quickly decided to add beer, wine, and liquor to its menu. The brand recently applied for a full service liquor license.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open! The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino

The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week. In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery

Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
PAHRUMP, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces Holiday Events in December

(Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES DECEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for December, including complimentary horse and carriage rides throughout the month to celebrate the holiday season. Toy Drive Benefiting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood on Thursday announced the return of her Las Vegas Strip residency. According to a news release, the “much-anticipated” return will commence on June 21, 2023. The release says that tickets for 18 additional show dates for the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy