whatnowvegas.com
Dragon Tiger Noodle Company Still Appears to Be Planning a Location in Boca Park
Founded by Food Network star Chef Jet Tila, Dragon Tiger Noodle Company offers a menu of noodle bowls, rice bowls, and more at three locations here in Las Vegas, plus one more location in Colorado. Liquor license paperwork appears to show that fourth Las Vegas location—covered by Eater Vegas last year—is still on its way to Boca Park. The paperwork gives the address 750 S Rampart Blvd #11 for the location.
963kklz.com
Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas
A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Chef Gordon Ramsay expands his empire in Las Vegas
If a celebrity chef opens one restaurant in Las Vegas, that’s a big deal. Two? Amazing. Three? You’re entering the realm of legend. Gordon Ramsay, the man who brought the world Hell’s Kitchen, as well as countless other bingeable reality shows, has now opened his sixth restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip—Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay—and it’s a stunner, with a welcoming décor and a menu that will have Ramsay’s fans smiling.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Beloved local restaurant Table 34 is now under the ownership and operation of Batch Hospitality, a new company formed by local restaurateurs Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander. It closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and will reopen on December 5 with an updated design. The new version will feature an expanded bar with white granite countertops and a refreshed menu built on the restaurant’s reputation for farm-to-table cuisine. Find more information at table34lasvegas.com.
Eater
Sol Mexican Cocina Is Now Open, With Tacos and Bruno Mars Cocktails
Sol Mexican Cocina is now open inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. The Baja-style restaurant is serving coastal Mexican favorites like duck tacos, ceviche, and grilled elote corn inside a breezy and open restaurant space on the Las Vegas Strip. The dining room opens to a bar with lounge seating in shades of beige and black. Inside, the ceiling is draped in cool tan sheets, swaying over the restaurant’s centerpiece, a boulder with a sculpture made of tree boughs and fabric.
Magical Forest holiday attraction returns to Las Vegas
Every dollar spent at the Magical Forest goes towards programs and services for over 3,000 people with disabilities at Opportunity Village
whatnowvegas.com
Chile Poblano Mexican Grill Looks to Add Beer, Wine, and Liquor
Up along I-15 in Moapa, Glendale Boulevard breaks off the Las Vegas Freeway, and just down that road, you’ll find new local, family-owned restaurant Chile Poblano Mexican Grill. Having opened in May, Chile Poblano has quickly decided to add beer, wine, and liquor to its menu. The brand recently applied for a full service liquor license.
Hyatt’s Bombshell Vegas Strip Purchase, Horseshoe Is Here, EDC Hotel & Vegas Arena Delayed Again!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including Horseshoe Las Vegas & Hyatt’s big Vegas Strip purchase. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
vegas24seven.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open! The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino
The indoor holiday attraction celebrates a successful opening week. In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
The M Resort Brings a Snow Carnival To Henderson￼
As the late, great Las Vegas headliner Dean Martin would sing many times in his...
pvtimes.com
Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery
Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
Cowboy Christmas rides into Las Vegas with NFR
Cowboy Christmas rides into town while the National Finals Rodeo. The holiday market features more than 350 exhibitors from across the country and it offers interactive experiences for families.
Lawyers for Tony Hsieh’s estate rake in nearly $5M in fees in fight over Las Vegas entrepreneur’s wealth
Attorneys representing the estate of late Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh have collected nearly $5 million in fees since the former Zappos CEO’s untimely death in 2020, court documents said.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces Holiday Events in December
(Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES DECEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for December, including complimentary horse and carriage rides throughout the month to celebrate the holiday season. Toy Drive Benefiting...
Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas concert dates due to ‘extraordinary’ demand
Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas concert dates due to 'extraordinary' demand
Barry Manilow’s ‘A Very Barry Christmas’ show canceled for medical reasons
Barry Manilow's "A Very Berry Christmas" show at the Westgate Las Vegas was canceled on Thursday due to medical reasons.
vegas24seven.com
The Plaza Hotel & Casino to welcome Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith for special appearance on Dec. 9 as part of NFR events
The Plaza Hotel & Casino to welcome Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith for special appearance on Dec. 9 as part of NFR events. New daily giveaways announced for the Downtown Christmas Expo. On Friday, Dec. 9 at 5:15 p.m., prior to its live viewing party of the Wrangler National Finals...
Fox5 KVVU
Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas Strip residency
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood on Thursday announced the return of her Las Vegas Strip residency. According to a news release, the “much-anticipated” return will commence on June 21, 2023. The release says that tickets for 18 additional show dates for the...
Cowboy Christmas Comes to the Las Vegas Valley
Cowboy Christmas Comes to the Las Vegas Valley. Hear from vendors and visitors on the kick off to this event.
L.A. to LV: Where Las Vegas ranks when it comes to top cities Angelenos are calling home
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Las Vegas makes the list of top spots our neighbors to the west are calling “home sweet home” following the pandemic. As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people […]
