NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) before the start of game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Video Of Jameson Williams At Lions Practice Going Viral
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is still waiting to make his NFL debut for the team that drafted him No. 12 overall. But a new video suggests that his debut is on the way. On Wednesday, Lions insider Colton Pouncy of The Athletic posted a video of the...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
DeCamara: '2022 Eagles most criticized great Philly team ever'
The Eagles are an NFL best 10-1 and have a 14-percent chance to win the Super Bowl, third highest in the league, according to fivethirtyeight.com.
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum
Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense
A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (8-3) averaged 34.7 points per game in November, up from their season average of 25.6, as Tua Tagovailoa has emerged from early-season concussion issues with a clear head and precise play. ...
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates the touchdown of running back quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field
Running back Joe Mixon participated in Wednesday's practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after being idle last week due to a concussion. The Bengals (7-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of the AFC Championship game won by Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime. The teams also met in a 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati won by the Bengals in Week 17 last season. ...
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Cee Dee Lamb (88) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) watches quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warm up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson was quick to express his excitement to return to the field and his appreciation for his teammates and the Browns organization as well as the fans in Cleveland. "I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but with my legal...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
Nov 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) stands on the field after an incomplete pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is honored at halftime of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles rookie DT Jordan Davis designated to return from IR
The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Wednesday. Davis has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in the Eagles' 35-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 2. Davis, 22, has recorded 14 tackles and one pass defensed in seven games (five starts) this season. He was selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Also on Wednesday, the Eagles signed wide receivers Auden Tate and Kawaan Baker as well as offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad. They also released defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad. --Field Level Media
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (left) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (center) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Dec 1, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers open to possibly letting Jordan Love play
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be willing to step aside for backup Jordan Love if the Packers are eliminated from postseason contention, the four-time MVP said on Wednesday. Rodgers sustained a rib injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Love performed credibly after coming off the bench in a 40-33 loss. In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said regarding his status for...
Rookie of Month Christian Watson on Touchdown vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson, the reigning NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month, detailed his touchdown vs. the Eagles.
