privatebankerinternational.com
Absa Bank unveils offshore investment services in Kenya
Absa Bank Kenya has introduced offshore investment services to tap into the growing size of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in the country. The bank noted that its newly unveiled service will help wealthy individuals diversify their investment portfolio outside the local market. The service will be managed by the bank’s subsidiary...
privatebankerinternational.com
Absa, Sanlam merge investment management businesses in South Africa
Financial services providers Sanlam and Absa have concluded the integration of their investment management businesses in South Africa to create a new asset management entity. The move, which was announced in October last year, allows Absa to handover its investment management unit, called Absa Investments, for a stake in Sanlam Investment (SIH).
privatebankerinternational.com
J.P. Morgan private bank invests in Edge Laboratories and Evooq
J.P. Morgan Private Bank has made an undisclosed strategic investment in Switzerland-based fintech firms Edge Laboratories and Evooq . The fintech firms offer software that allow advisers to offer tailor-made portfolios for affluent clients. Their softwares are designed to assess risk, creating and improving portfolios, as well as providing advisory...
privatebankerinternational.com
Northern Trust partners Saphyre on clients onboarding automation
Northern Trust and Saphyre have developed a solution to automate the process of account opening for the investment management customers of the former’s investment operations outsourcing (IOO) unit. The solution offers a middle-office role to expand transparency and efficiency on a number of occasions, such as account configuration as...
privatebankerinternational.com
Aviso Wealth to offer CapIntel’s technology to Canadian credit union advisors
Canada-based Aviso Wealth has entered into a strategic alliance with financial technology firm CapIntel to deliver new digital tools to credit union advisors across the country. As part of the partnership, Aviso Wealth ’s credit union partners in Canada will gain access to CapIntel’s technology. Using the technology,...
privatebankerinternational.com
State Street calls off $3.5bn deal to buy Brown Brothers’ investor arm
US-based financial services firm State Street has terminated a deal, valued at $3.5bn, to acquire Brown Brothers Harriman’s (BBH) investor services business. The deal, first announced in September last year, was targeted to expand State Street ’s cross-border, alternatives, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other high-growth asset classes activities.
privatebankerinternational.com
Desjardins to buy wealth and other units from Guardian for $552m
Desjardins Group has inked definitive agreements to purchase Guardian Capital Group ’s Worldsource brand of mutual fund, investment distribution and insurance businesses for C$750 ($552m). The deals include Guardian’s insurance arm Idc Worldsource Insurance Network (IDC), mutual fund dealer Worldsource Financial Management (WFM) and a full-service investment firm Worldsource...
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse mulling to cut a third of debt sales jobs globally
Credit Suisse Group is set to slash nearly a third of its debt sales jobs across the globe amid an overhaul of its businesses that will result in layoff of thousands of people, Bloomberg has reported citing two people privy to the development. The overhaul also includes a plan to...
privatebankerinternational.com
Estancia makes strategic investment in InvestorCOM
Estancia Capital Partners, a specialist private equity firm, has concluded a strategic investment in InvestorCOM , which offers software and tech-driven compliance tools to the asset and wealth management sector. The investment, whose size has not been divulged, will be used by InvestorCOM to carry out further growth in North...
privatebankerinternational.com
Mercer Advisors snaps up Regis Management Company
Mercer Advisors has continued its acquisition spree with the purchase of Regis Management Company, a wealth management company with $5bn in assets. Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. Co-founded by managing partner Robert Burlinson in 2000, Regis caters to ultrahigh-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), multigenerational...
privatebankerinternational.com
Wealthspire Advisors snaps up Sage Financial Advisors in Nevada
Wealthspire Advisors has brokered a deal to acquire Nevada-based wealth management firm Sage Financial Advisors. The acquired firm, which was founded in 1996 by Brian Loy, manages approximately $194m in assets. The company offers its clients custom-designed financial solutions by partnering with other financial professionals. Commenting on the deal, Wealthspire...
privatebankerinternational.com
Israel’s Shield raises $20m in Series B round
Shield, an Israel-based workplace intelligence platform, has secured an investment of $20m in its Series B financing led by Macquarie Capital . The round was also joined by UBS ’ venture and innovation unit UBS Next , OurCrowd and Mindset Ventures . Shield CEO and co-founder Shiran Weitzman said:...
