Related
arkansastechnews.com
Partnership Sharpens Students’ Media Literacy
Students at Dardanelle High School had the opportunity to improve their media literacy during the fall 2022 semester through a partnership between the school and the Arkansas Tech University chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). ATU students made presentations on the topic of media literacy to two digital...
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Traditional powers Bryant, Bentonville meet for first time with 7A title on the line
By Jeff Halpern Winning state championships is nothing new to No. 1 Bryant (11-0) and No. 2 Bentonville (11-1). The Hornets have won the past four. The Tigers have won five dating back to 2001, but Bentonville’s last one was in 2014 in former head coach Barry Lunney’s last year. Their ...
Community gathers to speak out against Conway Public Schools, deeming recent school board rulings anti-trans
Tuesday, people in the city of Conway gathered to “take action” against Conway Public Schools following the recent school board rulings.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas
Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
Garvan Woodland Gardens brings back famous Holiday Lights
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs for it's annual Holiday Lights display.
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
arkansastechnews.com
Food Trucks, Trucking Operations Programs Created
Individuals seeking career opportunities in the food truck and trucking industries have new educational options through Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. ATU-Ozark is partnering with Focus EduSolutions to offer online, short-term credentials in food truck entrepreneurship and trucking operations. “These innovative, workforce development training programs were designed by industry experts for...
Hot Springs city leaders: Proposed referendum will mean no new water connections
Water rates, water capacity, voter rights and city planning are in conflict in Hot Springs, and the city is drawing a line in the sand.
Conway School District prepares for possible lawsuit from ACLU regarding their anti-trans policies
CONWAY, Ark. — On Tuesday, dozens of people filled the Saint Peter's Episcopal Church in Conway. They all hoped to push back against the school district's new policies that restrict bathroom use and overnight room assignments to the student's gender at birth. Maureen Skinner, therapist and mom of a...
Oaklawn Casino now has family-friendly entertainment
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Most people know that Oaklawn is known for its horse races and casino, but now it will also be known for adding entertainment for all ages into the mix. When you visit the Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn, you'll see games for the whole family.
dequeenbee.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Hot Springs
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Hot Springs, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KHBS
Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas
Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
mysaline.com
Felonies, Warrants, and Orders of Protection in Wednesday’s Saline County Court Filings 12012022
63aw-22-272 State V Blake Tyler Barker, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-22-273 State V Lucas Wade Suit, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-22-274 State V Douglas Wayne Bostad, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-986 State V Andrea Lafaye Dobbins, Felony, 22nd Circuit...
mysaline.com
Battery, Theft, and Possession in Saline County Mugshots on 12022022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Violation of Protection and Failure to Appear in Saline County Mugshots on 11302022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
