ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
arkansastechnews.com

Partnership Sharpens Students’ Media Literacy

Students at Dardanelle High School had the opportunity to improve their media literacy during the fall 2022 semester through a partnership between the school and the Arkansas Tech University chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). ATU students made presentations on the topic of media literacy to two digital...
DARDANELLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Food Trucks, Trucking Operations Programs Created

Individuals seeking career opportunities in the food truck and trucking industries have new educational options through Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. ATU-Ozark is partnering with Focus EduSolutions to offer online, short-term credentials in food truck entrepreneurship and trucking operations. “These innovative, workforce development training programs were designed by industry experts for...
THV11

Oaklawn Casino now has family-friendly entertainment

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Most people know that Oaklawn is known for its horse races and casino, but now it will also be known for adding entertainment for all ages into the mix. When you visit the Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn, you'll see games for the whole family.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
dequeenbee.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Hot Springs

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Hot Springs, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas

Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Battery, Theft, and Possession in Saline County Mugshots on 12022022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy