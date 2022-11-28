ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

How Many of These Burger Joints Do You Remember in Victoria?

While scrolling through social media today, someone posted a picture of the original A-Frame Whataburger building, bringing back so many memories. The last standing A-Frame Whataburger was at the current, Rio Grande Location in Victoria. I was just a kid but I remember eating so many meals with my mom and grandma after parking underneath the cool parking canopy.
VICTORIA, TX
A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
Victoria police and fire department responds to a small fire in a Union Pacific bus

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria Fire Department and police department responded to a small fire in the passenger compartment of a Union Pacific bus. Upon arrival, they identified substantial damage to the vehicle. However, no was hurt, and no arrests or citations were issued. The fire occurred on the 600 block of North Cameron...
VICTORIA, TX
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home

Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
VICTORIA, TX
Police Chief Arredondo: ‘I am very grateful there were no injuries and everyone went home safe’

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update on a shooting incident that took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Following an eight-hour standoff, Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. Garcia was arrested on the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a...
VICTORIA, TX
Local agencies search for suspect involved in theft incident

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department and surrounding agencies are assisting the Yoakum Police Department identify a person or vehicle involved in a theft incident. According to VPD, a truck was recently stolen and recovered in Yoakum, Texas. The suspect(s) then traveled to Victoria in the truck and used stolen checks to purchase items at Kohl’s and Tractor Supply....
YOAKUM, TX
Driver in crash Wednesday night on N. Ben Jordan had a medical episode

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update to a crash Wednesday night near the intersection of North Ben Jordan and Mesquite Lane. The driver of a 2021 Blue Honda experienced a medical episode causing the vehicle to drift into the outside lane, striking a wooden fence. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment....
VICTORIA, TX
Cuero shooting leaves one man injured

CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking...
CUERO, TX
Travis County will conduct autopsy on man found dead Nov. 30 on Highway 59

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are waiting on autopsy results to determine what happened to a Mexican National who was found Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Highway 59 near SH 530. A driver spotted the man’s body around 3 a.m. The initial reports of this being a pedestrian accident were not accurate. Investigators now say...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
Two-vehicle crash near Lolita results in traffic delays, minor injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 5:36 a.m. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on FM 1593 North of Gate 8 near Lolita, Texas. According to the JCSO, one vehicle was partially blocking the roadway. Officials were working to move the vehicle out of the lane of travel. The second vehicle was off the road into...
LOLITA, TX
New Businesses Coming up Quick on the South Side of Victoria

It seems like the south side of Victoria is getting a little revitalization. If you pay close attention, all the traffic signals are being updated on Houston Highway, and the road has recently been repaved and a median added. It has definitely upgraded the look of the Southside. Alongside all of that, new construction is happening as well. A new Speedy Stop and Chick-fil-A are quickly coming up! Since September, construction has really picked up on the new Chick-fil-A location. In less than two months, the property has already drastically changed. The tentative opening date is the Spring of 2023!
VICTORIA, TX
Edna Charges Past Llano Behind Dominant First Half

Just when it looked like Llano might get a foothold in Thursday’s 3A Division I Region IV Final at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos, Edna defensive back Floyd Ragston slammed the door shut. Ragston intercepted a tipped pass from Llano quarterback Briggs Green and returned it 87 yards for...
LLANO, TX
