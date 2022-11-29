Read full article on original website
Eater
Inside Chinatown’s Beautiful New Sichuan-Style Hot Pot Restaurant
Chinese restaurant chains have taken an interest in Chicago in recent years, and Tony Hu has been in the middle of many of those talks. The latest example is the arrival of Shoo Loong Kan (known as Xiaolongkan elsewhere) a hot pot restaurant from China’s Sichuan province. The chain’s...
Time Out Global
Montreal's most Instagrammable holiday spot is open and it’s free
It’s official: The most wonderful time of the year has arrived in Montreal, and the city is filled with spots for holiday photo ops. From the biggest holiday Christmas market downtown, to the Christmas lights making the city sparkle, there are fairy-tale-like winter wonderlands around almost every corner—many of which are part of Luminothérapie: original and interactive winter experiences in the form of large light-and-sound installations designed specifically for public spaces.
Eater
Detroit’s 2022 Eater Awards Winners
If there’s one characteristic that sums up Detroiters, it’s persistence. Working with grace under fire has always been a prerequisite for surviving and thriving in this city, whether it be during a pandemic, the struggles with gentrification, a historic bankruptcy, or decades of disinvestment. Somehow, we know how to overcome whatever challenge we’re faced. That’s no different for the restaurants and bars and in 2022, a number of establishments have found ways to innovate in the kitchen, build community one cocktail at a time, and design spaces in neighborhoods that feel welcome to all Detroiters.
Eater
Just in Time for Noel Night, Baobab Fare Launches a New Food Truck
Continuing on their path to grow their impact in metro Detroit’s food scene, the founders of the Eater Award-winning Baobab Fare are launching a new food truck venture. Waka, which means shine, will be serving traditional east African street food, the restaurant’s popular bottled Ji passionfruit juice, and merch starting this Saturday, December 3, at Noel Night in the city’s Cultural Center.
Eater
Chef Alex McCoy’s Latest Stall at Union Market Riffs on European Sandwiches
For his latest grab-and-go venture at Union Market’s food hall, Lucky Buns chef Alex McCoy goes all in on European-styled handhelds filled with freshly sliced and cured meats. Bar Boheme opens in early January with over a dozen paper-wrapped sandwiches that run the Old World gamut, embracing nostalgic favorites...
Eater
Hackney Wine Institution Gets a Sibling for Aperitivo Just up the Road
One of the founding members of London’s contemporary wine scene is expanding up the east London thoroughfare it calls home, as Sager and Wilde opens Equal Parts at 245 Hackney Road. Michael Sager envisions the bar as a hubbub of aperitivo and amaro in 2023, but with a license...
Eater
Where to Find London’s Best Beef Wellington
Beef wellington is quite simple at its heart: rosy, tender beef fillet; a deeply savoury and earthy mushroom duxelles; maybe a pancake, or similar, to shield the beef, and crisp, burnished puff pastry. Madeira sauce; horseradish; maybe some truffle. It’s a symbol of celebration, excess, luxury — loosely, stress on loose — tied to 1815, national pride, beating the French at their own culinary game, all things that British restaurants were desperate to do in the 1980s through early 2000s. It’s history. It’s aristocracy. It’s money.
Eater
The Irresistible Rise of Panettone in Britain
For decades, panettoni have decorated the windows of Italian delis at Christmastime in London. At first, they offered a taste of home to Italians in the British capital, and a festive treat for Londoners in the know. But at some point in the 21st century, they became ubiquitous, although misunderstood.
Eater
Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for Portland
Each year, the Eater Awards honor some of the city’s best and brightest new talent, food carts and restaurants and bars that stood out among an increasingly competitive culinary scene. In 2022, choosing the Eater Awards were particularly challenging: Strong contenders closed before their time, while some closed restaurants and carts returned after lengthy hiatuses. So: What constitutes new? What does it mean to be the best? The energy, creativity, and focus of this year’s winners illustrated the specific spot they’re carving out in Portland — something not just new, but lasting. Something not just good, but impactful. Below, we celebrate some of the city’s finest, whether they’re new to the scene or simply stepping back into the limelight.
travelnoire.com
Psychedelic Mushrooms Set To Change Jamaican Tourism In Coming Years
Jamaican tourism is expected to change massively with the growing interest of psychedelic mushroom tourism that is already present in the country. The Caribbean island itself has seen a new group of resorts promoting “magic mushroom” tourism. In many parts of Europe and the U.S., mushrooms containing the...
