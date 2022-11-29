Each year, the Eater Awards honor some of the city’s best and brightest new talent, food carts and restaurants and bars that stood out among an increasingly competitive culinary scene. In 2022, choosing the Eater Awards were particularly challenging: Strong contenders closed before their time, while some closed restaurants and carts returned after lengthy hiatuses. So: What constitutes new? What does it mean to be the best? The energy, creativity, and focus of this year’s winners illustrated the specific spot they’re carving out in Portland — something not just new, but lasting. Something not just good, but impactful. Below, we celebrate some of the city’s finest, whether they’re new to the scene or simply stepping back into the limelight.

